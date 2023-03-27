London closes higher as global markets calm after banking woes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

London closes higher as global markets calm after banking woes

By Press Association
London stocks made gains on Monday (PA)
London stocks made gains on Monday (PA)

Stocks recovered some ground on Monday as fears eased slightly over uncertainty in the banking sector.

Barclays was among London’s top performers as the FTSE 100 swung back after a weak end to last week.

It came as traders welcomed a takeover of Silicon Valley Bank’s US loans and deposits.

The FTSE 100 moved 0.9%, or 66.32 points, higher to finish at 7,471.77.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “As a new week gets under way, we’ve seen a modest easing in the banking sector angst of the last few days, with a much better tone after the sell-off at the end of last week.

“Most sectors of the markets have seen a modest rebound, helped by events on the other side of the Atlantic as reports emerge that Citizens Bank in the US is acquiring Silicon Valley Bank’s loans and deposits.

“The rebound in yields alone suggests a calmer tone is prevailing in the short term, however, sentiment is still likely to remain on the cautious side.”

As a result, Germany’s Dax market had a solid session on the back of gains by Deutsche Bank, although it dropped back slightly from intra-day highs.

The Dax rose by 1.15%, and the French Cac 40 increased by 0.89% at the close.

Stateside, the positive mood continued on the opening bell, with the Dow Jones firmly higher.

Sterling had a strong session after better-than-expected data from the CBI’s March retail sector report, showing that sales were at their strongest levels since August.

The pound was up 0.36% to 1.227 US dollars, and rose by 0.17% to 1.138 euros at market close in London.

In company news, Mexican restaurant chain Tortilla wrapped up a flat session despite swinging to a loss last year as it came under pressure from “unprecedented” food and energy costs.

Revenues jumped by a fifth to a record £58 million in 2022 after it opened 18 new restaurants across the UK, but the company, which acquired rival Mexican chain Chilango last year, made a pre-tax loss of £600,000 over the year.

Shares in the company closed at 120p.

Lord Ashcroft’s listed publishing firm Merit Group saw shares jump after it said it had sold its London office lease at the Shard as part of efforts to cut costs.

The group, which was previously Dods Group, said it will save around £2.3 million over the remaining term and after paying for new premises and other costs.

Investors cheered the news, with shares up 3.5p to 30p as a result.

Property franchise business Belvoir rose by 8.5p to 174.5p after it revealed that revenues climbed 14% to £33.7 million as it saw growth in financial services.

The price of oil improved as it also benefitted from broader positivity across global markets.

Brent crude oil increased by 1.77% to 76.32 US dollars per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers in the FTSE 100 were 3i Group, up 67p at 1,609.5p, Ocado Group, up 12.4p at 451.6p, Barclays, up 3.46p at 137.36p, Burberry Group, up 50p at 2,393p, and BP, up 10.25p at 496.55p.

The biggest fallers were Fresnillo, down 11.2p at 721.4p, Smiths Group, down 25p at 1,685p, BT Group, down 0.75p at 139p, Segro, down 3.8p at 717.2p, and Diageo, down 16p at 3,583p.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Allan Henderson and the No 10 marquee.
Pub boss hopes to bring controversial marquee back to Aberdeen park to boost business…
2
The one-car crash took place on the A98 Fraserburgh to New Pitsligo road. Image: Jasperimage.
Boy, 3, airlifted to hospital with ‘life-threatening injuries’ following one-car crash on A98 near…
3
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
4
Aberdeen campaigners were left silenced in a major meeting.
Campaigners gagged as council votes to plough ahead with Aberdeen pool and library closures
5
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Aberdeen healthcare recruiter helped change laws to unlock global nursing job market Picture shows; Febin Cyriac, chief executive, gives some of his Envertiz employyes a push start. He has also jump-started the careers of thousands of NHS nurses. India. Supplied by Meerkat PR Date; 23/03/2023
Aberdeen firm Envertiz brings more than 10,000 nurses to UK
6
Jess Thorup. Image: Shutterstock
Jess Thorup is NOT a target for Aberdeen manager’s job
7
Pavilion Cafe owner Paul Dawson wants a limit on beachfront food trucks to help keep order. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s out of control’: Aberdeen beach cafes fight food truck influx
8
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez applauds the fans at full-time at Hampden. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez reveals frustration of final season at Pittodrie as he…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Graham bared all for our photographer. Picture shows; Gerard Graham.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Gerard Graham leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Date; Unknown; d6fb0e3c-e7d2-4ee9-b883-c4d86002fb9a
Serial thief back behind bars after taking Uber Eats car on 52-mile joyride to…
10
Nadine Hanssen in action for Aberdeen Women. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Nadine Hanssen ‘honoured’ to captain Aberdeen Women to 3-1 win over Glasgow Women

More from Press and Journal

Humza Yousaf won the race to be first minister. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Humza Yousaf struggled with the NHS - will he do any better now he's…
Phillip Tyson is missing from Hoy in the Orkney Islands. Image: Police Scotland.
Growing concern for man, 39, last seen near the Old Man of Hoy in…
Highland League Weekly features 18 (EIGHTEEN) goals across our two highlights packages.
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Brechin City v Wick Academy and Keith…
Hugh Dan MacLennan is hanging up his microphone
One final fling as Voice of Shinty prepares to hang up the microphone after…
Barry Wilson (right) alongside Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds.
Barry Wilson warns Caley Thistle cannot allow Scottish Cup to be distraction
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. CAP school money sessions Picture shows; Chris and Sarah Dowling Christians Against Poverty. Inverness. Supplied by Chris and Sarah Dowling Date; Unknown
'They all spoke about the cost of gas and electric' - Inverness pupils learn…
aymt aberdeen legally blonde
AYMT's take on Legally Blonde promises to be one Elle of a show
Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Business chiefs deliver their messages to Scotland's new first minister
Highland Shortbread Showdown, Inverness Cathedral. The winner is, Paul Macintosh of Mackenzies Bakery in Portree, Skye.
Gallery: Portree on Skye baker crowned winner of inaugural Highland Shortbread Showdown
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Thomas Begg knocked a cyclist into the road and drove away Picture shows; Thomas Begg, Tain Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 27/03/2023
Pensioner with failing eyesight knocked cyclist into road and drove on

Editor's Picks

Most Commented