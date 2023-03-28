Water firms urged to be more ‘creative’ in how they charge customers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Water firms urged to be more ‘creative’ in how they charge customers

By Press Association
Water firms have been encouraged to be more ‘creative’ in how they charge customers to help them cut bills and save supplies (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
Water firms have been encouraged to be more “creative” in how they charge customers to help them cut bills and save supplies.

Under new Ofwat rules, Affinity Water, which supplies households across south-east England, will charge around 1,500 pre-selected households a cheaper rate for using a lower amount – or “block” – of water, and progressively higher prices for using larger volumes.

The firm said it expects at least two out of three homes in the trial, which begins later this year, to pay less for their water than they do currently.

Ofwat’s announcement comes as households in England and Wales see the largest increase to their water bills in almost 20 years from April when they rise to an average £448 a year.

Industry body Water UK said the 7.5% increase will mean customers paying around £1.23 per day on average – an increase of 8p per day or an average £31 more on last year’s charges.

Ofwat said trials could include seasonal charging to help lower water bills in the winter, reducing bills for homes with water butts and permeable driveways, and charges aimed at cutting water use at times when there is less of it.

Successful trials could be rolled out to all households in a given area.

Currently, customers’ bills are set on a flat standard amount based on their type of property, or a flat rate based on how much water they use.

Ofwat chief executive David Black said: “We know that an increasing number of customers are struggling with cost-of-living pressures. At the same time, water resources are being impacted by climate change which poses significant long-term challenges to river water health and security of water supply.

“While charging is only one approach, companies need to use every tool at their disposal to support affordability, encourage us all to use water wisely and reduce our impact on the environment.

“We are encouraged that Affinity Water is leading the way in developing ways to reduce bills for customers while protecting our precious water resources. We want to see more companies seeking out and implementing innovative solutions.”

Consumer Council for Water chief executive Emma Clancy said: “It is great to see Affinity Water leading the way in exploring how more innovative ways of charging customers can not only make bills more affordable, but potentially also unlock environmental benefits by incentivising households to reduce their water use.

“There remains huge scope for more innovation and we want other companies to urgently consider alternative charging options to help alleviate the pressure on people’s finances and the water environment.”

2

