Next sees clothing price rises easing over the year ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Next sees clothing price rises easing over the year ahead

By Press Association
The retailer has said it expects to raise its prices more slowly over the year ahead as it revealed better-than-expected annual profits (Ian West/PA)
The retailer has said it expects to raise its prices more slowly over the year ahead as it revealed better-than-expected annual profits (Ian West/PA)

High street chain Next has said it expects to raise its prices more slowly over the year ahead as it revealed better-than-expected annual profits.

The retail giant reported a 5.7% rise in pre-tax profits to £870.4 million for the year to January, which was higher than the £860 million it had previously pencilled in.

Next said full-price sales rose 6.9% year on year.

The group, which has been increasing prices to offset surging cost pressures, said price inflation is set to be “more benign” than previously thought, forecasting increases across its ranges of 7% this spring/summer, easing back to 3% in the autumn/winter.

It had previously expected to ramp up its prices by 8% for spring/summer and 6% for autumn/winter, but said it is seeing supply chain woes ease off, with sharply lower shipping costs, and as it costs less to buy stock from overseas.

The outlook for prices gives further hope to cash-strapped households that sky-high inflation will start to ease back during 2023.

But Next remains more cautious in its outlook over the year ahead, sticking by guidance in January that predicted a drop in profits to £795 million due to soaring wage and utility bills, with sales expected to be 1.5% lower.

It said sales in the first eight weeks of the new financial year were down 2% and forecast a drop overall in the first half of 3% as it compares with a boom in trading a year ago, when there was a release of pent-up demand for summer events after Covid restrictions were lifted.

Next believes sales declines in the second half will pare back to around 0.2%.

Group finance director Amanda James told the PA news agency that price inflation is settling down.

“I don’t want to say we’re completely out of the woods but, at the moment, it looks far more stable,” she said.

“It feels like we’re experiencing what the wider economy is feeling as well.”

But shares in the group fell 7% in early trading on Wednesday on its forecasts for a more difficult year ahead.

It is predicting sales to fall by 4% in the second quarter, as the cost-of-living crisis weighs on consumer confidence and as it comes up against tough comparisons.

Ms James told PA: “Consumers have got cost pressures. We do think it will be tougher in the second quarter.

“Last year there was a bit of a surge in events, weddings and the Queen’s Jubilee.

“There was all sorts of things as we all came out of the pandemic and there was also really warm weather.”

On the outlook, she added: “I think it’s going to be a challenging year. That’s reflected in our profit forecasts.”

But she said the forthcoming rise in the national minimum wage and wider pay rises in the economy should help boost Britons’ spending power.

However, higher wages are also adding to pressures for companies, with Next’s staff salary bill increasing by £67 million in 2023-24. Power costs also jumped by £25 million, though this was slightly lower than the £28 million extra it had previously feared.

The figures come after Next confirmed on Tuesday that it is buying fashion and homeware brand Cath Kidston out of administration for £8.5 million to add to its fast-growing retail stable, having already snapped up the likes of Joules, Made.com and JoJo Maman Bebe.

Ms James said the group is open to further similar deals.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
mobile speed camera
Here’s where the safety camera unit is going to be in Grampian, Moray and…
2
James Watt has said the party will go ahead after all. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.
‘That’s better’: Brewdog plans beatnik EGM for Ellon in July after listening to shareholders
3
Councillors have been made aware of issues at an Aberdeen school. Image: Shutterstock.
Short supplies for school lunches at Aberdeen primary school blamed for leaving some children…
4
Education Scotland has issued a number of improvement to be made at Northfield Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
‘Good and bad in every school’: P&J readers react to damning Northfield Academy inspection…
5
Home is where the heart is at Craigmill which has a fitness suite, 10 acres of land and five bedrooms. Photos supplied by Remax.
Amazing Alford home with sauna, steam room and resistance pool on the market for…
6
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Crofter put up ‘offensive’ signs about neighbours and tailgated their vehicle
7
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
8
The Huntly-based care home will no longer be run by Balhousie Care Group. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Balhousie will no longer run Huntly care home after ‘serious and significant’ concerns raised
9
Ace Winches has donated 33 computers to Turriff Academy. Jane Bisset, Turriff Academy deputy head, pupil Lauren Ratter, Valerie Cheyne, Ace Winches chief compliance officer, pupil Emily Robinson and Scott Hunter, Turriff Academy head of technology. Image: Fifth Ring
Ace Winches founder donates 33 computers to his old school
10
Kim Twidale leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man cleared of meat cleaver murder bid after victim tells trial: ‘I probably did…

More from Press and Journal

Sean Welsh is shown a red card by referee Grant Irvine. Image: SNS
Sean Welsh red card appeal success for Caley Thistle as SFA change it to…
Aberdeenshire Council is once again encouraging residents and visitors to help tackle the issues around urban gulls across the region. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire residents told not to feed gulls as nesting season begins
More food trucks have pitched up on Aberdeen beachfront, much to the annoyance of some local cafe owners. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'You have to move with the times': Readers back Aberdeen beach food trucks after…
23 July 2022. Bellslea Park, Seaforth Street, Fraserburgh. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Fraserburgh FC and Nairn County FC. PICTURE CONTENT: L - Kieran Simpson of Fraserburgh and R - Sam Bashua of Deveronvale
Fraserburgh's Kieran Simpson relishing Brechin test
CR0041893 Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image shows Jason Harris leaving court. Tuesday 28th March 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Unruly passenger who caused plane to turn around on runway facing jail
Inverness Gaelic School. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Highland Council to explore 3-18 Gaelic school campus for Inverness
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041759 Story by Jamie Durent Glebe Park, Brechin Highland League match between Brechin City and Wick Academy Pictured is Wick manager and player Gary Manson Saturday 25th March 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Gary Manson looks for Wick Academy improvement from low point
Humza Yousaf speaks to the media after being voted the new First Minister at the Scottish Parliament. Image: Jane Barlow/PA
Iain Maciver: Does Humza have bigger fish to fry than small businesses?
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A man was caught with a knife in Co-op Picture shows; Co-op Church Street Inverness. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Man jailed after being caught with knife in city centre Co-op
Former Caley Thistle defender Ross Tokely. Image: SNS Group
Hampden push can lead to play-off drive for Caley Thistle, says Ross Tokely

Editor's Picks

Most Commented