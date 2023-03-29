UBS appoints former boss to lead ‘urgent and challenging’ Credit Suisse merger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UBS appoints former boss to lead ‘urgent and challenging’ Credit Suisse merger

By Press Association
Swiss bank UBS has reappointed its former boss to lead the takeover of Credit Suisse after it rescued the beleaguered rival lender (John Stillwell/PA)
Swiss bank UBS has reappointed its former boss to lead the takeover of Credit Suisse after it rescued the beleaguered rival lender (John Stillwell/PA)

Swiss bank UBS has reappointed its former boss to lead the takeover of Credit Suisse after it rescued the beleaguered rival lender.

Sergio P. Ermotti will replace Ralph Hamers as group chief executive as the bank faces the “urgent and challenging” task of merging the two global banking giants.

UBS said Mr Ermotti, who led the group for nine years until he stepped down in 2020, is better suited to manage the transition because of his experience transforming the bank after the 2008 financial crisis.

Mr Hamers said he was “sorry to leave” UBS but that he was “stepping aside in the interests of the new combined entity and its stakeholders, including Switzerland and its financial sector”.

UBS rescued Credit Suisse in a 3.25 billion US dollar (£2.64 billion) deal aimed at stemming the turmoil in the global financial system.

It followed the collapse of two US banks and concerns over the long-running troubles at Credit Suisse that led its shares to plunge and customers to pull out money.

UBS’s chairman Colm Kelleher stressed the size and significance of the merger, which he emphasised was a “global solution” rather than Swiss solution and the “biggest single financial transaction since 2008”.

“It is in the opinion of the board that for this massive integration exercise, Sergio would be the better pilot of this next voyage of UBS”, he said.

Banking sector turmoil
UBS bought Credit Suisse for 3.25 billion US dollars (£2.64 billion) in a historic rescue deal aimed at stemming turmoil in the global financial system (PA)

Mr Ermotti will officially take over from April 5 and Mr Hamers will remain at the bank, working as an adviser during the transition period.

Mr Hamers, who took on the top role in November 2020, played an “instrumental” role in bringing about the Credit Suisse acquisition, UBS said.

The merger is expected to lead to job losses as UBS revealed it plans to run down the investment bank division of Credit Suisse.

It has not yet decided exactly how staff across the regions will be affected, but Mr Kelleher said on Wednesday the “number one priority” is stabilising the situation.

He said there are cultural issues between Credit Suisse and UBS which it will try to stamp out.

“We do not want to import a bad culture into UBS”, he insisted.

“There are clearly parts of Credit Suisse that have had a bad culture, which I think were primarily focused in the investment bank.

“There are clearly talented people in the investment side who we would be interested in having, but we have to put everybody through a culture filter to make sure that we do not import something into our ecosystem that causes issues.”

Mr Ermotti added: “The task at hand is an urgent and challenging one. In order to do it in a sustainable and successful way, and in the interest of all stakeholders involved, we need to thoughtfully and systematically assess all options.”

He said he felt a “call of duty” to step up to the role and that he will remain at the helm for as long as he is needed, and at least until the merger is complete.

