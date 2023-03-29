Amsterdam hospitality firms condemn ads urging young British men to ‘stay away’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Amsterdam hospitality firms condemn ads urging young British men to ‘stay away’

By Press Association
Young British men have been urged not to visit Amsterdram for a ‘messy night’ (PA)
Young British men have been urged not to visit Amsterdram for a ‘messy night’ (PA)

Hospitality businesses in Amsterdam have criticised an advertising campaign seeking to deter young British men from visiting the city for a “messy night”.

The Dutch city’s council has launched online adverts which urge Britons to “stay away” if they are looking for hedonism.

They depict young men staggering in the street, being handcuffed by police and being carried into the back of an ambulance.

The message – that a long weekend in Amsterdam could turn into a living nightmare which creates all types of bad memories – appears uncompromising.

The adverts, which will be triggered when Britons type in terms such as “stag party”, “cheap hotel” or “pub crawl Amsterdam”, attempt to highlight the risks associated with excessive drinking.

However, the move was criticised by restaurant and cafe owners who said it unfairly singled out Britons.

The manager of a branch of the Bagels & Beans restaurant chain told the PA news agency: “I think it is sad. Everyone is welcome.

“Of course the council will backtrack on it. I don’t think it is fair as they are saying it is just a few British people and then putting them all together as a whole group.”

The manager of Cafe Brecht, a bar near the Rijksmuseum, told PA: “I don’t think really this is about British tourists. Many tourists are loud.

“I think it is not a secret that Amsterdam is often a destination for parties, it is famous for its coffee shops and sex tourism.

“That kind of tourism is often a bit more party oriented than those who come here for the Rijksmuseum.

“I couldn’t agree that it is linked to nationality. German tourists are just the same. If someone is here for a party, they will party. I love the British personally.

“I do get that you want to protect people living in the Red Light district, we should not turn it into a complete Disney park but I sometimes think Amsterdam has reduced in liberality in recent years.”

Bruce Njumire, 22, who runs a branch of the Burgemeester burger chain, said: “I think they (the council) have got a point. It is mostly British tourists who come here to have a good time.

“The image of Amsterdam isn’t that good, it is not great for the city.

“I am not sure what the effects on business will be but I am assuming the overall safety of the city improves and therefore hospitality will not suffer that much. I don’t think it will affect restaurants and hospitality that much.

“Obviously it is not only British people but they are the most common, that’s why they picked it out.”

The Association of British Travel Agents said: “Amsterdam is one of Europe’s great cities with beautiful architecture, welcoming people and is enjoyed by many British travellers.

“Abta would always recommend that visitors respect the destinations they visit and also treat the local people with respect.”

The move comes after the president of Lanzarote, Maria Dolores Corujo, suggested the island should seek to attract “higher-quality” tourists and rely less on Britons.

Last year, the local council in Magaluf, Spain, launched a bid to rebrand the resort as an upmarket holiday destination.

The Dutch tourist board and travel operator Tui did not wish to comment. EasyJet and Ryanair were contacted for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
CR0041893 Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image shows Jason Harris leaving court. Tuesday 28th March 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Unruly passenger who caused plane to turn around on runway facing jail
2
The line between Dingwall and Invergordon is currently closed. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
Person struck by a train on railway line between Invergordon and Dingwall
3
Rocha Lynch appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing one charge of being concerned with the supply of drugs.
Teenager assaulted bouncers and police after barging into Prohibition nightclub
4
mobile speed camera
Here’s where the safety camera unit is going to be in Grampian, Moray and…
5
Pensioner Kathleen Fowler is among the Bucksburn Swimming Pool users battling to keep it open.
‘I’m being discriminated against’: Council could face legal action over Aberdeen pool closure
6
More food trucks have pitched up on Aberdeen beachfront, much to the annoyance of some local cafe owners. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘You have to move with the times’: Readers back Aberdeen beach food trucks after…
7
Banchory Academy. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Banchory Academy closed to pupils on Wednesday
8
To go with story by Adele Merson. Kenny Anderson, former local chairman of Business for Scotland and founder of Anderson Construction, has quit the SNP after 49 years. Picture shows; Kenny Anderson, former local chairman of Business for Scotland and founder of Anderson Construction. . N/A . Supplied by Kenny Anderson, former local chairman of Business for Scotland and founder of Anderson Construction. Date; Unknown
Aberdeen businessman explains why he’s quit his SNP membership after 49 years, following ‘sidelining’…
9
The new Dough and Co could brighten up Belmont Street
Mmm… Doughnuts: New Dough and Co shop could open on Aberdeen’s Belmont Street
10
John Grover was killed in the crash in December 2021. Image: Police Scotland.
Prison ‘inevitable’ for driver who killed care home chef as he changed tyre at…

More from Press and Journal

The talented cast of AYMT put Legally Blonde: The Musical i the frame at Aberdeen's Tivoli Theatre. Image: Supplied by AYMT
Review: Legally Blonde in the pink with stunning show at the Tivoli
Pretty Woman: The Musical is one of the great new shows for HMT and the Music Hall announced by Aberdeen Performing Arts. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts
Stunning new Aberdeen shows will bring the West End to the north-east
Inverness Musical Theatre rocked out Eden Court with The Wedding Singer. All images: Brodie Young
Review: Inverness Musical Theatre hits all the right notes with The Wedding Singer at…
The road remains closed following an earlier accident.
Section of AWPR closed following two-car crash near Charlestown flyover
Academy Street closed off by emergency services. Image: DC Thomson.
Inverness street cordoned off by emergency services after woman taken to hospital
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New owner for Muir of Ord Co-op Picture shows; Artist's impression of Muir of Ord Co-op. n/a. Supplied by DM Hall Date; Unknown
Muir of Ord's new Co-op sold for more than £1.25 million
Orkney schools
Pupil attendance rates in Orkney schools have dropped 4.6% since the pandemic
Upset little african american girl feels hurt sad bored sitting alone at home, depressed punished mixed race kid having psychological trauma, frustrated preschool black child thinking hiding problem; Shutterstock ID 1282523929; purchase_order: North LDR; job: NHS Highland child services
Highland Council under fire for having no services for sexually abused children
Aerial view of Altens, Aberdeen. Image: Iain Landsman
Is there a new dawn for Altens Industrial Estate in Aberdeen?
CR0041879 Reporter, Callum Law. Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire. Action from the Breedon Highland League match between Fraserburgh FC and Brechin City which finished 0-0 Pictured is Botti Biabi goes down for a penalty after a challenge by Kieran Simpson 29th March 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Andy Kirk upbeat after Brechin's draw with Fraserburgh

Editor's Picks

Most Commented