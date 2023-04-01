Docklands Light Railway workers launch strike over pay

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cleaners, security staff and other workers on the Docklands Light Railway have launched a 48-hour strike in a dispute over pay.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) employed by ISS on the London railway have rejected an offer the union said was worth 1.8%.

The RMT claimed ISS staff on the DLR are underpaid compared to others on Transport for London performing equivalent roles.

The Mudchute DLR station in London (Joe Giddens/PA)

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “ISS are a multimillion-pound company whose arrogance knows no bounds.

“They already pay staff poorly and with inflation rapidly increasing an offer of 1.8% shows they do not care one jot for their staff.

“RMT will continue their campaign for pay justice for these workers who are some of the most exploited in the transport system.

“Ultimately Mayor Sadiq Khan needs to end the injustice of exploitation of contracted-out staff by bringing these workers back in house as soon as possible.”