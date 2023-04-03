Jump in investors turning to gold amid wider market uncertainties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jump in investors turning to gold amid wider market uncertainties

By Press Association
The Royal Mint said it saw a 230% week-on-week jump in sales of gold investments in the week starting March 13 (Royal Mint/PA)
The Royal Mint said it saw a 230% week-on-week jump in sales of gold investments in the week starting March 13 (Royal Mint/PA)

A jump in gold investments has been recorded by the Royal Mint, amid wider market uncertainties.

The Mint saw a 26% annual jump in the volume of gold investments made last year, with younger adults driving the uplift.

Gold bar investments in particular increased last year, with sales rising by 33.5%, the Mint said.

It added that the rise in gold investments was driven by Generation Z and Millennial customers, who increased their volume of purchases by 38% and 29% respectively in 2022.

Nearly a quarter (23%) of investors plan to invest in gold this year, according to a survey of more than 2,000 UK investors commissioned by the Mint and carried out by Censuswide.

Gold was found to be the second most likely investment people were planning to make this year, after UK stocks and funds.

Nearly one in six (16%) investors who had not previously invested in precious metals before were planning to do so in the future.

Gold, which is seen as a “safe haven” by some, hit a nine-month high in January this year – and the Mint said it saw a 230% week-on-week jump in sales of gold investments in the week starting Monday March 13.

However, the value of investments can go down as well as up. Having a diverse portfolio and dripping money into investments over a period of time can help to manage risk.

People may also want to take independent financial advice when deciding whether to make investments.

More than half (52%) of investors surveyed for the Royal Mint were worried about market volatility impacting their portfolio this year and a similar proportion (55%) were concerned about inflation impacting their investment portfolio.

Andrew Dickey, the Royal Mint’s director of precious metals, said: “At the Royal Mint, we are seeing more investors consider, and invest in, precious metals as a potential means to protect their portfolios and attempt to navigate volatile market conditions.

“From our experience, gold and precious metals grow in popularity during challenging times for the global economy as investors look to diversify their portfolios and hedge against inflation.”

Meanwhile, gold bullion savings app TallyMoney said it welcomed nearly 20,000 new customers in 2022 and the number of accounts it has seen being opened has jumped by 48% since the start of March.

Investments with Tally are held in gold and when money is withdrawn it is converted back into sterling.

Cameron Parry, chief executive of TallyMoney, said: “The past few weeks haven’t just delivered a surge in the number of people looking to save in gold; they’ve also shifted people’s reasons for doing so.”

TallyMoney customer Sean Kelly, 63, from Leighton Buzzard in Bedfordshire, said: “Gold has performed very well against the pound in 2022, and because I’m an engineer I’ve enjoyed creating my own spreadsheet with trendlines and averages which acts as a trigger for when I should be buying bullion.”

Investments held with the Royal Mint and TallyMoney are not protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), which compensates savers when their bank or building society goes bust.

The Royal Mint said investments are fully insured and stored at its vault facility. In the case of the Royal Mint, metals are directly owned by the customer and the Mint is the custodian.

TallyMoney’s website says money in accounts represents real physical gold vaulted on behalf of and beneficially owned by its customers.

TallyMoney also said that, while it is not covered by the FSCS, it is not limited by the FSCS’s £85,000 compensation cap either. It added that it does not leverage or lend out customers’ savings.

Here are some general considerations outlined by Mr Dickey for people considering investing in precious metals:

1. Someone can invest in physical coins and bars, or digitally. While some people may aspire to owning gold bars, there are several ways to invest, including potentially more affordable routes such as owning fractional amounts via digital gold products.

2. Many precious metals investments include a “premium” on the product. This is the percentage charged for the product, over the price of the metal which it contains. Due to economies of scale, smaller products may cost slightly more to manufacture, package and distribute.

3. Markets can be volatile, rising and falling quickly. If someone is thinking of investing, it is important to consider how long they intend to invest for. By investing over the long term, someone may be able to ride out any market dips.

