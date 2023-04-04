Major internet outages as Virgin Media reports ‘problem’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A major outage has affected customers of Virgin Media on Tuesday morning, making it difficult to access the internet.

Problems first started at around 2am, according to data from Downdetector, a site which tracks outages.

At that point there was a big spike in reports to the website of problems with Virgin Media, with another peak coming at around 7am.

The website found that 74% of users were having problems with their landline internet while 24% said they were suffering from a total blackout.

We’re aware of an issue that is affecting broadband services for Virgin Media customers as well as our contact centres. Our teams are currently working to identify and fix the problem as quickly as possible and we apologise to those customers affected. — Virgin Media (@virginmedia) April 4, 2023

Virgin Media acknowledged there had been problems with its systems and said it is working to fix everything as soon as possible.

There were also similar spikes in Downdetector reports at around 2am and 7am for other telecom providers, including BT, O2 and TalkTalk.

Virgin said: “We’re aware of an issue that is affecting broadband services for Virgin Media customers as well as our contact centres.

“Our teams are currently working to identify and fix the problem as quickly as possible and we apologise to those customers affected.”