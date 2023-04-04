Elisabeth Murdoch’s Sister buys stake in Richard Bacon’s Yes Yes Media

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elisabeth Murdoch’s Sister buys stake in Richard Bacon’s Yes Yes Media

By Press Association
Broadcaster Richard Bacon has sold a stake in his entertainment business Yes Yes Media to Elisabeth Murdoch’s Sister (Yui Mok/PA)
Broadcaster Richard Bacon has sold a stake in his entertainment business Yes Yes Media to Elisabeth Murdoch’s Sister (Yui Mok/PA)

Elisabeth Murdoch’s media group has bought a “significant stake” in television presenter Richard Bacon’s new entertainment business Yes Yes Media.

Sister, the media business set up by Rupert Murdoch’s daughter Elisabeth, Jane Featherstone and Stacey Snider, said it has formed a “creative partnership” with the start-up business.

It said it has invested in Yes Yes to support the launch and growth of “the new unscripted entertainment venture”.

Yes Yes, a TV and tech entertainment business, was founded by former Blue Peter presenter Mr Bacon.

The new business also counts Friends actress Courteney Cox and her musician partner Johnny McDaid of Snow Patrol among its backers.

Yes Yes is creating new unscripted formats and developing proprietary hardware and software designed to help viewers interact with content across devices.

The firm has hired California-based tech entrepreneurs Geoff Abbott and Reed Seerman to help lead this development.

“We’re now truly in the TikTok era, but traditional television entertainment hasn’t fully tapped into that in a way that feels native,” said Mr Bacon.

“I see all screens as television now. At Yes Yes we’re developing content that naturally and authentically meets audiences on any of their devices.

“We’re writing talent and game shows, collaborating with a video gaming company, and creating formats that we’ll live stream directly to viewers ourselves, with everyone watching changing the story.”

Elisabeth Murdoch, Sister co-founder and executive chair, said: “Sister was built to support the best creative talent regardless of genre or medium, and Richard’s vision to combine technology and storytelling is a perfect fit.

“He is a bold, creative entrepreneur, who is full of ideas and truly thinks differently and I’m delighted to bring his creativity, industry experience and commercial ambition into the Sister fold.”

On Tuesday, Yes Yes also announced a deal with French television producer Satisfaction to create new unscripted formats for local and global buyers, with also investing in the group.

Mr Bacon added: “The partnership with Satisfaction will allow us to grow quickly, by collaborating to create new and exciting television formats for global buyers.”

