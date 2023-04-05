Co-op warns over inflation impact as sales nudge higher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Co-op warns over inflation impact as sales nudge higher

By Press Association
The Co-op’s profits have increased after the sale of petrol stations and cost-cutting (Co-op/PA)
The Co-op’s profits have increased after the sale of petrol stations and cost-cutting (Co-op/PA)

The Co-op Group saw sales edge higher over the past year but warned that it expects “inflationary pressure to continue” and affect profitability.

It came as the retail-to-funerals business continues with a transformation plan under recently appointed chief executive Shirine Khoury-Haq.

On Wednesday, the company said it benefited from “early and targeted action” against the tough economic backdrop, which included a shake-up that cut around 400 jobs last summer.

The group also sealed a £600 million deal to sell 132 petrol forecourts to rival Asda as part of the fresh strategy.

The Co-op has now reported that pre-tax profits increased to £247 million for 2022, £190 million higher than the previous year.

It said it would have fallen to a loss but received £319 million from the sale of the forecourts.

The group also revealed that company net debt significantly reduced to £333 million from £920 million as a result.

Meanwhile, group revenues were £11.5 billion for the past year, up from £11.2 billion in 2021, although it said there was a £150 million reduction caused by the forecourts deal.

Ms Khoury-Haq said: “It’s clear that our early action to significantly reduce our debt, improve our cash position and tighten cost controls has made a significant difference to the financial strength of our Co-op and has enabled us to look forward with confidence, despite continuing market uncertainty.

“We now have an even better foundation upon which to grow our businesses.

“We’re also looking to grow our membership, putting membership at the heart of our Co-op, with ambitious plans to both attract new members and deepen relationships with our existing members.

“We will continue to bring our vision to life to make a genuine difference for our colleagues, members and communities through these challenging times.”

Co-op’s new CEO
Co-op chief executive Shirine Khoury-Haq said early action had significantly reduced the company’s debt (Co-op/PA)

Bosses added that they are “confident” in the group’s continued strategy but said they “expect the volatile external environment and turbulent economic headwinds, including inflationary pressures to continue”.

The firm said these costs are set to “dampen profitability in the short term”.

Co-op chairman Allan Leighton said: “The inflationary challenges facing most consumer-facing businesses are well known, so for our Co-op to have delivered this level of performance over the year is encouraging.

“We are, rightly, judged by our members on both the financial and social value we can create and it’s clear that we’ve delivered on both sides of this equation.

“The future focus on growing membership is vital for ensuring the future success of our Co-op for generations to come.”

