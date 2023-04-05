Franco Manca and Real Greek owner agrees to be bought in £93m deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Franco Manca and Real Greek owner agrees to be bought in £93m deal

By Press Association
There are 70 Franco Manca pizza joints (Fulham Shore/PA)

The company behind Franco Manca and The Real Greek is set to be snapped up in a £93 million takeover deal.

Fulham Shore’s independent board members plan to unanimously recommend that shareholders back the bid, and the deal has already got backing from investors holding 48% of the company’s shares.

The deal will see Japan’s Toridoll, a £1.5 billion giant with 5,500 stores around the world, take over the fast-growing food company.

Toridoll already runs the Marugame Udon, Shoryu and Wok to Walk chains in the UK and is teaming up with Capdesia, the private equity company behind Wasabi Sushi & Bento, for the Fulham Shore deal.

The deal will see shareholders paid 14.15p for each Fulham Shore share. Those same shares were trading at 10.5p on Tuesday before the takeover was announced.

Toridoll said that there is “significant opportunity for Fulham Shore to expand its presence in the UK, internationally and through retail channels (where Franco Manca’s nascent offering of cook-at-home pizzas is demonstrating encouraging progress).”

It comes as the business said that its revenue reached record levels last year. However since the pandemic the type of restaurant that performs well has changed.

The new normal is now that the best performances are at transport hubs and tourist locations, while sites closer to offices have not returned to their pre-pandemic selves.

The business now runs 27 Real Greeks and 70 Franco Mancas, it said.

It added: “The outlook for costs, be they utilities, raw ingredients or labour continue to present challenges for all operators within the sector and we are not immune. As with other operators, finding staff remains challenging.

“Thanks to both our brands’ affordable, value-for-money proposition, the group is well placed to offset these increased costs through increased menu pricing which, when they occur, will be implemented to cover costs rather than increase margins.

“As customer numbers and demand continues to recover, the group currently plans to open around six new UK restaurants across both brands in the financial year ending March 2024 and will review this opening programme in October 2023 at the half year.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
2
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
3
Farewell to auction sales at Forfar Mart
4
Aberdeenshire Council controversially launches new orange-lidded bins as collections move to once every three…
5
Canadian who smuggled £295,000 of cannabis into Aberdeen airport jailed
6
Shear energy and expertise for young contractor
7
‘Something needs to be done’: Banchory car park damaged while loud exhausts from ‘cruisers’…
8
Banchory pet shop owner hoping to convert people to vegan and natural products
9
Mexican street food takeaway Muchacho in Aberdeen city centre closes down
10
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…

More from Press and Journal

A90 Toll of Birness restricted in both directions due to broken down vehicle
New safety barriers at Aviemore level crossing opened after several near misses
Flying bells come to Aberdeenshire as children learn about Easter in France
Caley Thistle's Austin Samuels hopes he is hitting full fitness at the right time
Andy Kirk calls on Brechin to be clinical after draw with Brora
Queen of potatoes Poppy O'Toole to join line-up of talent at Taste of Grampian…
Stephen Gallacher: I would love to see Rory McIlroy complete major grand slam at…
Leila Aboulela: Chance encounter with an Aberdeen statue cured my homesickness
'An insult to every domestic abuse victim': Mum brands sentence for serial abuser 'a…
Angus Peter Campbell: I'm in two minds about the renewable energy revolution

Editor's Picks