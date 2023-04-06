Influencers warned of the risks of promoting ‘get rich quick’ schemes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Influencers warned of the risks of promoting ‘get rich quick’ schemes

By Press Association
Influencers are being warned by regulators of the risks of promoting illegal ‘get rich quick’ schemes (Alamy/PA)
Influencers are being warned by regulators of the risks of promoting illegal 'get rich quick' schemes (Alamy/PA)

Influencers are being warned by regulators of the risks of promoting illegal “get rich quick” schemes.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) have teamed up with influencer Sharon Gaffka to issue the warning.

The regulators said financial influencers, or “finfluencers”, should not assume their followers fully understand what they are promoting.

They are also warning influencers that, with investment scams on the rise, there are risks that they could be unwittingly introducing their followers to criminals.

The FCA oversees the promotion of many financial products and services and the ASA regulates the promotion of products such as cryptocurrencies, to ensure adverts are responsible.

The two bodies are warning that making an unlawful promotion is a criminal offence and can result in a fine or prison.

Influencers promoting cryptocurrency should be making it clear that cryptocurrency is unregulated, profits may be subject to tax and the value of any investments could fall, the regulators said.

They also said influencers should not suggest that cryptoassets would be an easy investment decision and they should not create any sense of urgency or FOMO (fear of missing out).

Posts should be legal, truthful and correctly labelled as adverts, the regulators said.

Sarah Pritchard, executive director, markets at the FCA, said: “We’ve seen more cases of influencers touting products that they shouldn’t be. They are often doing this without knowledge of the rules and without understanding of the harm they could cause their followers.

“We want to work with influencers so they keep on the right side of the law, as this will also help protect people from being shown scams or investments that are too risky.”

Miles Lockwood, director of complaints and investigations at the ASA, said: “We’re seeing influencers increasingly understanding and following the rules.

“But we recognise that there are still problems, particularly around financial products.

“That’s why we’re pleased to be partnering with the FCA and Sharon Gaffka to help educate influencers about the risks and responsibilities around marketing these products.”

Sharon Gaffka
Sharon Gaffka said the campaign will hopefully make sure other influencers stay on the right side of the law (Ian West/PA)

Ms Gaffka said: “This campaign with the FCA and ASA will hopefully make sure other influencers stay on the right side of the law and prevent them from unknowingly introducing their followers to scams or high-risk investments.”

The campaign follows the recent publication of the FCA’s annual financial promotions report, which revealed that intervention by the regulator led to 8,582 promotions being amended or withdrawn during 2022. In 2022, the FCA also published 1,882 consumer warnings on its website relating to unauthorised activities.

Tom Selby, head of retirement policy at AJ Bell, said: “If finfluencers are able to explain to their followers key concepts like compounding and the importance of saving for the future in an engaging way, that could in turn enable people to make better informed financial decisions.

“However, there is also clearly a significant risk of finfluencers spreading misinformation or encouraging high-risk behaviour, such as day trading in individual stocks, without properly explaining those risks.”

He added: “In the worst-case scenario, finfluencers could encourage followers to invest in scam schemes and end up losing everything.

“The fact a lot of this activity happens outside of the regulated space is likely why the FCA is focusing on educating those pushing out messages to their followers.”

