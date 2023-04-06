Sainsbury’s plastic-saving meat packaging attracts ‘mush’ complaints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Sainsbury’s plastic-saving meat packaging attracts ‘mush’ complaints

By Press Association
Some shoppers have complained about the new packaging at Sainsbury’s (PA)
Some shoppers have complained about the new packaging at Sainsbury’s (PA)

New plastic-saving meat packaging at Sainsbury’s has attracted complaints from shoppers that it has turned mince to “mush”.

The supermarket previously packaged mince in a plastic tray covered with film but announced in February it was becoming the first grocer to vacuum pack all beef to save 450 tonnes of plastic a year.

However the move has not gone down well with all shoppers, with some branding the meat “unappetising” and “disgusting” and resembling “someone’s kidney”.

Vicki Cole, from Huddersfield, told the BBC she was offered a refund in Nectar points after she complained the mince took her 40 minutes to cook, meaning it was tougher and chewier than before.

She said: “They’ve sucked all the air out and squashed it so it plopped out of the packet and into the frying pan in a big rectangular clump.

“As I started breaking it up with the wooden spatula it was staying in big balls that were cooking on the outside but not the inside.

“I get that we need to use less plastic. But unless they find an alternative that’s going to work they’re going to lose customers because I shan’t be buying it from there. They need to listen to the feedback.”

Another Sainsbury’s shopper tweeted that he was “not a fan of the new Sainsbury’s beef mince packaging,” adding: “Feels very medical – like I’ve just bought someone’s kidney to cook at home.”

Other online reviews read: “The new packaging is awful, it turns the mince into mush.

“It’s very hard to cook and smells off, looks very unappetising. Would not recommend.”

Steve Dresser, from retail consultancy Grocery Insight, told the BBC: “It’s fair to say the change has not been well received, at all.”

In February, Sainsbury’s said the vacuum-packed meat would remain fresher as a result of removing all oxygen and take up less space in fridges and freezers despite containing the same amount of mince as before.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened this morning. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Two-vehicle crash on A92 Bridge of Muchalls leaves transporter on its side
2
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
3
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
4
An artist's impression of what Aberdeen's Low Emission Zone signs could look like once installed. Image: DC Thomson
Find out if your car will be banned in the Aberdeen Low Emission Zone…
5
Estabulo uses the Gaucho-style of service, with waiters carving off chunks of meat for hungry diners. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill: First look at Aberdeen’s new Brazillian barbecue
6
Forfar Mart is expected to run for a further month and will cease auction sales thereafter
Farewell to auction sales at Forfar Mart
7
Reeve Smart was seen driving at 10pmh while suspected of under the influence. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
10mph driver was slurring and smelling of alcohol with ketamine in the car
8
Leanne Roger at the Stinky Beasties pet shop in Banchory. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Banchory pet shop owner hoping to convert people to vegan and natural products
9
Drivers have caused damage to the Bellfield Car Park in Banchory. Pictured is councillor Ann Ross who is urging residents to report anti-social driving. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
‘Something needs to be done’: Banchory car park damaged while loud exhausts from ‘cruisers’…
10
The A9 at Dalwhinnie . Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
A9 restricted in both directions following an accident

More from Press and Journal

a95 crash Ballindalloch
Emergency services called to collision on A95 at Avielochan, near Aviemore
Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights of Brechin City v Brora Rangers are out now.
Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Brechin City v Brora Rangers highlights and reaction
Back row (left to right): David Isaac, Ally Cerexhe, Mark Scott;. Front row: James Hardie, Finlo Cottier. Image: Oban RNLI/ Stephen Lawson.
Oban RNLI lifeboat coxswains reach collective 100 years of service milestone
sheep sculptures
Artists design vibrant sheep sculptures on display across Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire
The annual Archie Foundation abseil challenge will return on July 29. Image: Archie Foundation.
Will you brave the tower? Archie Foundation looking for thrill-seeking volunteers to take on…
Save our Surgeries group are planning a protest at the Moray Coast Medical Practice over branch surgery closures in Burghead and Hopeman.
'If they don't come to us, then we'll go to them': Save our Surgeries…
Molly's Cafe Bar in Stonehaven is right beside the sea.
Restaurant review: Sea views and a brilliant breakfast at Molly's Cafe Bar in Stonehaven
Aberdeen's over-50s basketball team with the Strathclyde Masters Tournament trophy.
Aberdeen over-50s basketball team win Strathclyde Masters Tournament
Come on ye reds ... young fans join the chant with their Euro Extra editions of the "Evening Express.". Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen reached the European Cup Winners' Cup final with five-star display against Waterschei
To go with story by Felicity Donohoe. YL 0810 lif Picture shows; HMP Grampian learning centre. HMP Grampian . Supplied by Scottish Prison Service Fife College Date; Unknown Pictured is a locator of HMP and YOI Grampian, South Road Peterhead. Her Majesty's Prison and Young Offenders Institute Grampian. Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 24/08/2021 CR0037538
Death of female prisoner ruled 'unavoidable' following inquiry

Editor's Picks

Most Commented