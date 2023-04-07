Many people may be underestimating value of hobby equipment – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Many people may be underestimating value of hobby equipment – survey

By Press Association
People with hobbies may be significantly underestimating how much it would cost to replace the equipment they are using, a survey for Aviva suggests (John Walton/PA)
People with hobbies may be significantly underestimating how much it would cost to replace the equipment they are using, a survey for Aviva suggests (John Walton/PA)

People with hobbies may be significantly underestimating how much it would cost to replace the equipment they are using, a survey suggests.

More than nine in 10 (93%) of people surveyed for insurer Aviva said they take part in a regular hobby.

While some hobbies, such as walking or reading, had cost relatively little, others required a significant investment.

People who played a musical instrument estimated they had spent £775 on their hobby on average, while those who collected antiques said they had spent around £689 typically, the survey, carried out by Censuswide Research, found.

People who had tried brewing their own beer or making wine estimated they had spent £376.

Cyclists' wheels
Cyclists who took part in the survey for Aviva estimated their equipment was worth £321 on average (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Aviva said its own figures suggest hobbyists may be underestimating how much they have spent on their pursuits.

For example, while the survey indicated that anglers typically estimate the value of their equipment at £424, according to Aviva’s own claims information, fishing equipment cost £1,873 on average to replace in 2022.

Aviva also paid out £1,693 on average for golf equipment claims last year, but its survey found that golfers said they had spent around £493 on average.

Meanwhile, on average, cyclists estimated their equipment was worth £321. Aviva claims for bicycles were valued at £1,413 on average in 2022.

The survey, of more than 2,000 people in March 2023, also indicated that some hobbyists could be leaving themselves at risk of items not being fully covered if stolen.

Just over six in 10 (61%) people said they keep their hobby equipment in their home, but 17% store hobby items in their shed, 15% keep them in their garage and 7% keep theirs in their vehicle.

Theft claim limits when items are stolen from outbuildings and vehicles can sometimes be lower than claim limits for thefts from the main home. Terms and conditions may vary, so people should check their own policy.

People should also be aware if they have valuable hobby items, it could be useful to check the definition and the limit for “valuables” under the contents section of their policy, Aviva said.

They may need to specify anything worth more than the single item limit, normally around £2,000. This could be particularly important for people who enjoy collecting valuables such as antiques, stamps or medals, for example.

Around 6% of hobbyists surveyed said they own an item related to their activity which is worth more than £1,000.

If the hobby involves taking items away from the home – for example golf, sports, fishing and photography, people may want to consider personal belongings as an add-on to their home insurance.

More expensive items will need to be specified separately, so it is important to be aware of the single article limit for personal belongings, Aviva said. Pedal cycle cover may also be needed to cover cycles while away from home.

Kelly Whittington, UK property claims director at Aviva, said: “As a nation, we clearly love our hobbies.

“Our study finds nine out of 10 UK homes are host to hobby items. The good news is, in the vast majority of cases, this equipment is likely to be covered under home contents cover, in the event of a major incident such as a flood, fire or burglary.

“However, our research suggests that many people may be underestimating the value of their hobby equipment, so we’d urge people to make sure their cover is appropriate and adequate for their needs.

“People may also wish to think about accidental damage cover, an optional add-on to home contents cover, which provides protection against damage caused by unexpected drops and spills etcetera.

“We’d also encourage people to think about where they store their items as outbuildings and cars tend to have lower theft cover levels than the main address – and can sometimes be easier to access.

“When items are insured and secured, people can have peace of mind to enjoy their hobbies.”

Here are the amounts of money that people estimated their hobby had cost them, according to Aviva:

– Reading, £75

– Walking, £96

– Gardening, £191

– Baking/cookery, £202

– Swimming/water sports, £226

– Knitting/sewing, £232

– Running, £246

– Team sports, such as football, hockey, netball, £253

– Art, such as painting, drawing, ceramics, £257

– Writing, £305

– Cycling, £321

– Brewing beer/making wine, £376

– Gaming, £377

– Woodworking/carving, £380

– Photography, £411

– DIY, £413

– Fishing, £424

– Golf, £493

– Collecting antiques, £689

– Playing a musical instrument, £775

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
2
James Clunes, 75, and his brutal attacker Miguel Meyler, 29. Image Clunes family/DC Thomson.
Vicious attacker who stabbed and robbed frail cancer victim finally brought to justice
3
Lynne McIntyre has brought Dizzy's to Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick / Roddie Reid.
Independent retailer opens ambitious new Dizzy’s fashion shop on Union Street
4
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
Stuart Gerrard admitted putting a video of a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl on Snapchat. Image: DC Thomson
‘I can ruin your life with one video’: Teen recorded sex with 15-year-old girl…
6
Maid of Glencoul the smaller Corran Ferry is out of action due to technical difficulties. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Corran Ferry pulled from service AGAIN just before Easter weekend
7
To go with story by Felicity Donohoe. YL 0810 lif Picture shows; HMP Grampian learning centre. HMP Grampian . Supplied by Scottish Prison Service Fife College Date; Unknown Pictured is a locator of HMP and YOI Grampian, South Road Peterhead. Her Majesty's Prison and Young Offenders Institute Grampian. Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 24/08/2021 CR0037538
Death of female prisoner ruled ‘unavoidable’ following inquiry
8
An artist's impression of what Aberdeen's Low Emission Zone signs could look like once installed. Image: DC Thomson
Find out if your car will be banned in the Aberdeen Low Emission Zone…
9
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
10
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…

More from Press and Journal

Evie Burnett (3) on the Fyvie Castle. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Families gather for Easter fun at Fyvie Castle
Tribute band II have been confirmed as the final concert headliners during the Tall Ships festivities in Lerwick. Image: Tall Ships Lerwick.
Queen tribute band announced as headline act at Tall Ships finale concert
Police seized the drugs yesterday. Image: Shutterstock.
Two charged after £15,000 drugs and cash find in Inverness
tourism richard lochhead
Highland tourism tells small business minister Richard Lochhead of A9 dualling and staffing concerns
The High Court in Glasgow
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death
Seafield Road has been closed to eastbound traffic while work is carried out to restore power in the area. Image Google Maps.
Seafield Road in Inverness partially closed following power outage
Highland Council is investing more than £5.3 million in support services across the Highlands region. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Inverness Women's Aid confirms it is open despite the closure of city's women's refuge…
Nursery school children thank The Costa Foundation which has been building schools in coffee-growing areas.
Costa Coffee manager's fundraising rewarded with trip to Vietnam 
Andy McCarthy in action for Peterhead against Queen of the South. Image: Duncan Brown
No time like now for Peterhead to find winning habit, says Andy McCarthy
The latest Highland League Weekly Friday preview show is available for free right here!
Watch: Highland League Weekly Friday preview for April 7 - as the Cement Mixer…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented