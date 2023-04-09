Worst airlines for flight delays revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Worst airlines for flight delays revealed

By Press Association
Wizz Air was the worst major airline for flight delays from UK airports for the second year in a row, an investigation has found (Uwe Deffner/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)
Wizz Air was the worst major airline for flight delays from UK airports for the second year in a row, an investigation has found (Uwe Deffner/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)

Wizz Air was the worst major airline for flight delays from UK airports for the second year in a row, an investigation has found.

The Hungarian carrier’s UK departures were an average of 46 minutes and six seconds behind schedule in 2022, according to analysis of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) data by the PA news agency.

That was more than three times longer than the previous year, when it was also ranked last for punctuality.

A graphic showing airline punctuality figures
PA

Consumer group Which? described the figures as “worrying” and claimed they demonstrate the need for the CAA to be given tougher powers.

Wizz Air operates short-haul flights from eight UK airports including Birmingham, Edinburgh, Gatwick and Luton.

Tui recorded the second worst punctuality last year, with an average delay of 40 minutes and 18 seconds.

This was followed by Qatar Airways (31 minutes and 48 seconds), Turkish Airlines (29 minutes and 30 seconds) and Pegasus Airlines (27 minutes and 18 seconds).

Norwegian Air Shuttle recorded the best performance with an average delay of just 13 minutes and 42 seconds.

The analysis took into account all scheduled and chartered departures from UK airports by airlines with more than 2,500 flights. Cancelled flights were not included.

Tui flight
Tui recorded the second worst punctuality (Peter Byrne/PA)

The average delay for all these flights was 23 minutes.

May and June were the worst months for punctuality as the aviation sector failed to recruit and train enough staff to cope with a surge in demand for holidays following the ending of the UK’s coronavirus travel rules.

Rory Boland, editor of magazine Which? Travel, said: “These figures are worrying, but will be no surprise to passengers who’ve had to endure shoddy treatment from airlines for years.

“With a regulator still lacking the appropriate powers to punish airlines who break the law, including withholding refunds, it is difficult to escape the conclusion that some carriers are simply getting away with leaving passengers high and dry.

“To better protect passengers, the Government must give the CAA effective powers to clamp down on poor airline behaviour, which includes the ability to hand out hefty fines when they continually flout the law.”

The CAA has civil powers to take enforcement action against airlines, but court cases typically take several years to be concluded.

Government proposals to give the regulator more powers were consulted on in early 2022, but no changes have been made.

CAA consumer director Paul Smith claimed “too many passengers faced disappointing levels of delays” last year.

He went on: “The CAA has regularly asked for stronger consumer enforcement powers, including the ability to impose fines on airlines.

Qatar flight
Qatar had the third-worst figures (Steve Parsons/PA)

“When things do go wrong, we expect airlines to proactively provide passengers with information about their rights when flights are disrupted, as well as offer timely support and assistance.

“We’ve already raised concerns about Wizz Air and are working closely with the airline to improve outcomes for consumers.”

In December 2022, the CAA said it had “significant concerns” about the Hungarian carrier as it was delaying paying refunds and its passengers were far more likely to make escalated complaints than those of other airlines.

Paul Charles, chief executive of travel consultancy The PC Agency, said strong booking levels for flights suggest consumers are “confident that issues have mostly been sorted”.

But he warned that strikes are “causing disruption and I expect those to worsen in the coming months”.

He added: “This may end up an equally difficult and unpredictable year for those expecting smooth journeys on every trip.”

Strikes affecting the aviation sector in recent months include walkouts by security staff at Heathrow, border officials at several airports and Passport Office workers.

A spokesman for trade body Airlines UK said: “The whole industry knows how important punctuality is for customers.

“Last year was not representative due to the late unwinding of Covid restrictions which required a very steep ramp up.

“Since then, the sector has invested huge resources into increased resilience for this summer and we can’t wait to welcome people back for their well-earned breaks.”

Wizz Air did not respond to a request for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jamieson and Carry bosses are unhappy about a take-away opening next door
New take-away opening next to Jamieson and Carry despite jeweller’s complaints it will ‘lower…
6
2
At least four police vehicles are at the scene.
Armed police officers called to incident at home in Inverness
3
Barbara Cormack can't believe her luck after winning big - twice - at the weekend. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
‘What are the chances of that?’: Buckie woman strikes gold three times in a…
4
Property investor Steven Clark and his new development in Aberdeen. Image: Steven Clark.
Property investor who went ‘all in’ on Aberdeen market reveals his biggest gamble yet
5
Deborah Lagrichi needed hospital treatment after the attack in Hilton Quarry Woods on Friday. She tried to protect puppy Rocky, but he also needed vet treatment. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Dog owner describes terrifying moment out-of-control dog pounced in Aberdeen woods
6
Nauticus Robotics is planning to transform an old ship store at Aberdeen Harbour.
Robotics firm to transform old store at Aberdeen Harbour and council slams ‘unjustified’ demolition…
7
Johnstons Of Elgin want a small shed.
Johnstons of Elgin shed, new life for bookies and change of use for bed…
8
Searches have been conducted on land and in water for Rodrigo Falcon, who has been missing for four months.
Friends of missing Aviemore man Rodrigo Falcon use private investigators and divers as they…
9
Pawel Cymbalista completed the Cape Wrath Challenge taking an incredible 11 hours and 36 minutes off the time. Image: Pawel Cymbalista.
‘Fastest known time smashed’: Mallaig endurance runner sets new record for solo run on…
10
This four-bedroom detached house at Kinloss, Forres, makes a grand impression.
Six smart family homes for sale now in the north and north-east

More from Press and Journal

MV Loch Seaforth has been pulled from service on Tuesday morning due to engine problems.
Calmac Ullapool to Stornoway service cancelled following engine failure
Emergency services are at the scene on the A99 near Forse. Image: Google Maps
Man, 18, taken to hospital following crash involving car and lorry on A99 south…
Inverness Sheriff Court
Repeat offender jailed after spree of 'chaos and violence'
Transitioning away from oil and gas should mean new jobs in new sectors (Image: James Jones Jr/Shutterstock)
Peter Faccenda: If we don't capitalise on just transition opportunities, future generations will ask…
Highland League Football. Fraserburgh v Brora Rangers (red) at Bellslea Park. Brora's Paul Brindle scores the winning goal. CR0019596 22/02/20 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
New arrival inspires Paul Brindle on his return to Brora Rangers
4 December 2021. This is from the Breedon Highland League tie between Brora Rangers and Huntly. PICTURE CONTENT - 16 Brora Mathew Wright and 5 Huntly Michael Clark
Committed Michael Clark aiming for Huntly silver lining after signing new deal
Recent planning approvals include a removation of Balmacara Village Hall and a car hire facility in Inverness
New use for former Burnett's bakery site in Inverness, glamping pods for Abriachan and…
Aberdeen directors Dick Donald and Chris Anderson in 1980 with a model of Pittodrie. Image: DC Thomson.
Neil Drysdale: Chris Anderson - the visionary behind the scenes at Pittodrie in the…
Caley Thistle forward Billy Mckay is determined to land a vital victory against Arbroath on Tuesday night. Images: SNS Group
Billy Mckay sets sights on goals as Championship's defensive aces Arbroath lie in wait…
Interim manager Barry Robson has guided Aberdeen up to third in the Premiership. Image: Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: Red-hot strikers making Barry Robson's Aberdeen tick as Hearts press panic button…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented