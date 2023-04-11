Sainsbury’s rolls out new Nectar Prices on hundreds of products

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sainsbury’s has introduced lower prices on hundreds of products in supermarkets and online for members of its loyalty card Nectar.

The loyalty programme rivals the Tesco Clubcard which rewards members with deals when they shop.

Nectar Prices provides Nectar members with exclusive deals when they swipe their card or app in-store, or link it to their Sainsbury’s account online.

It means shoppers will benefit from lower prices on selected items, such as Nescafe Gold Blend instant coffee costing £4 for cardholders rather than £8.10, Heinz baked beans costing 95p instead of £1.40, and Tanqueray gin costing £19 instead of £27.50.

The discounts started on Tuesday on 300 items initially, spanning household products, pet food and confectionary, and will expand into more categories in the future.

It is similar to the Tesco Clubcard scheme, which offers lower prices to cardholders who can also collect points to convert into vouchers or rewards.

Sainsbury’s said: “Nectar Prices is a new pricing proposition that offers digital Nectar customers all-year-round access to a unique set of discounts on products handpicked for them.

“Items will be clearly marked with a Nectar Price label visible on the shelf edge in-store, or next to each product online.”

Nectar Prices will be labelled on products in Sainsbury’s supermarkets, although it does not include locals and concessions (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Members still earn Nectar points on products they buy – which can then be spent on other brands such as Argos, Caffe Nero or British Airways.

However, the deals will not be available in Sainsbury’s locals, concessions or petrol stations.

Sainsbury’s bought Nectar, which has about 18 million members, in 2018.

Simon Roberts, chief executive of Sainsbury’s, said: “We are delighted to launch Nectar Prices, which will help millions of our customers save more on every trip to Sainsbury’s.

“There is much more to look forward to, we will keep refreshing Nectar Prices and increasing the variety of products on offer.

“Our customers really are at the heart of every decision we make and we hope they find that Nectar Prices is an exciting way to bring them consistently great value all year round.”

The shake-up comes as new figures showed Britons cut back on groceries and eating out in March, as some nine-tenths of shoppers reported feeling concerned about rising food prices, according to Barclays.

Around 62% said they were finding ways to reduce the cost of their weekly shop, the report showed, which combines hundreds of millions of customer transactions with consumer research.