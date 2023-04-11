Lloyds Bank sets ‘ambitious’ disability targets in inclusivity drive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lloyds Bank sets ‘ambitious’ disability targets in inclusivity drive

By Press Association
Lloyds Banking Group has pledged to double the proportion of staff with disabilities in senior management jobs, in the first commitment of its kind from a UK bank (Joe Giddens/ PA)
Lloyds Banking Group has pledged to double the proportion of staff with disabilities in senior management jobs, in the first commitment of its kind from a UK bank (Joe Giddens/ PA)

Lloyds Banking Group has pledged to double the proportion of staff with disabilities in senior management jobs, in the first commitment of its kind from a UK bank.

The move is part of efforts from the UK’s biggest lender to be a more inclusive workplace.

Currently 6% of Lloyds’ employees at senior management level have reported having a disability – including musculoskeletal conditions, hearing loss and neurodiversity such as ADHD and autism, as well as mental health conditions – according to its internal diversity surveys.

But the banking group wants to double representation to 12% by 2025, Lloyds told the PA news agency.

If the goal is reached, it would mean the number of senior managers who identify as having a disability across the business increases from around 450 to 900.

Building society Nationwide has publicly set its own disability target for senior staff of 8% by March 2028.

Lloyds says it is the first UK bank to make the more “ambitious” public commitment regarding disability representation.

The company plans to make its office spaces, technology, and recruitment process more accessible and inclusive to reach the target.

A disability is defined as a physical or mental impairment that has a substantial or long-term negative effect on a person’s ability to do normal daily activities, according to the Equality Act 2010.

Charlie Nunn, Lloyds Banking Group chief executive, said: “Today’s announcement to double the representation of colleagues with disabilities in senior management roles demonstrates our commitment to become more inclusive, and we will continue to challenge ourselves to be a more accessible, supportive and inclusive place to work.”

Banks quarterly figures
Lloyds was the first FTSE 100-listed company to set public targets for gender and ethnicity representation (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Fiona Cannon, Lloyds’s group sustainable business director, said the diversity targets are a way to help reduce some of the “myths and stigma” surrounding disability.

She told PA: “I think it is really important to demonstrate that having a disability is not a barrier to progression, either in our organisation or others, and there are lots of people living very successfully with a disability.

“If you can’t see yourself at a senior level of an organisation then you don’t know how you can get there.”

She added that it is important as a customer-facing business to reflect its customers, who are “incredibly diverse”.

Lloyds Bank was the first company in the FTSE 100 stock exchange to set a public target for female representation in 2014, and then for black, Asian and minority ethnic employees in 2018.

It wants half of senior roles at the bank to be held by women by 2025. At the end of 2022, 39.4% of positions were held by women.

Lloyds has also set a target for 13% of senior roles to be held by black, Asian and minority ethnic people by 2025.

The business uses internal data and a dedicated forum to determine how many employees have a disability, what disabilities they have, and consequently which policies to put in place.

