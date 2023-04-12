Tesco cuts milk prices for first time since May 2020

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Tesco cuts milk prices for first time since May 2020

By Press Association
A Tesco Extra store in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire (Joe Giddens/PA)
A Tesco Extra store in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

Tesco has slashed the price of its milk for the first time since May 2020 after “price deflation across the market”.

The UK’s largest supermarket chain said it would cut the price of its four-pint bottle from £1.65 to £1.55 from Wednesday.

Tesco is also dropping the price of a pint of milk from 95p to 90p, and two pints from £1.30 to £1.25.

Tesco
File photo dated 03/09/22 of a shopper walking through the aisle of a Tesco supermarket (Yui Mok/PA)

It said there has been “cost price deflation for milk across the market in recent times” and it wants to “pass that reduction on to customers”.

Tesco UK chief executive Jason Tarry said the move “will not affect” the price it pays its nearly 500 dairy farmers.

It comes as Tesco is set to update investors and analysts over its financial performance for the year to February in an update on Thursday, when it is expected to reveal a dip in profits for the past year as it grappled with rampant food and drink inflation.

A consensus of analysts has said Tesco is due to reveal a strong rise in sales but lower profits due to the challenging backdrop for costs.

Food and non-alcoholic drinks prices rose by 18% year on year in February, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation saw a shock increase to 10.4% in February due to increased pressure on food prices, which worsened as a result of recent fruit and vegetable shortages.

The price of basic groceries such as butter, milk and cheese went up 30% year on year at some supermarkets in December, according to tracking by consumer group Which?

While overall food and drink inflation reached 15% in December across the eight major supermarkets, butters and spreads rose by an “astonishing” 29.4%, it said.

Milk was 26.3% more expensive than a year before, while cheese (22.3%), bakery items (19.5%), water (18.6%) and savoury pies, pastries and quiches (18.5%) also saw higher-than-average price increases.

In a statement, Mr Tarry said: “We know that customers are still having to budget carefully, so we’re pleased to be able to reduce prices where we can, and also give them a little extra help by locking the prices of more than a thousand everyday products.

“Milk is a key everyday staple for so many families.

“We’ve seen some cost price deflation for milk across the market in recent times, and we want to take this opportunity to pass that reduction on to customers.

“Our Tesco Sustainable Dairy Group was set up to ensure that farmers across the UK get a fair, independently-set price for the milk they produce for us,” he added.

“Our model gives farmers security when the market price for milk falls below the cost of production and reflects our longstanding commitment to our farmers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Alan and Kathy Watt of Belvidere Gallery, Rosemount Place, Aberdeen which will close at the end of the month. Image: Darrell Benns
Sadness as Aberdeen gallery to close after more than 30 years
2
The North of Scotland Texel club flock competition winner, Graham Morrison, Inchbruich Farm, Cornhill. Picture by Jim Irvine 12-1-18
Farmer who assaulted partner after drunken day at Keith Show spared punishment
3
Raymond Esslemont. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
‘All but bed-bound’ tax dodger too ill for jail – so gets 300 hours…
4
Hall Russell 1963 Lunchtime Rush (C)AJL Neg.No. Box 216 - Scanned from print. Used EE February 1994. Workers lunchtime rush at the Hall Russell shipyard, Footdee, Aberdeen, in 1963.
Forgotten Fittie: Photos show long-gone buildings and businesses of fishing village
5
Maggie Chapman MSP, left and Chapelton resident Alastair Struthers, right, are asking for rules on where solar panels can be placed in the new town to be relaxed. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Solar panels restricted in Chapelton because of how they look
6
Patrik Myslovic after signing for Aberdeen at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Patrik Myslovic will be given chance at Aberdeen, Barry Robson confirms – as he…
7
Lisa Mitchell gave birth to Oliver Blake at the end of March. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
‘I’m not ill, I’m pregnant’: Meet the Aberdeen woman who was still pole dancing…
8
Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock with teammate Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS
Sean Wallace: Duk and Miovski have got us all thinking ‘what if?’ Aberdeen defence…
9
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
10
Property investor Steven Clark and his new development in Aberdeen. Image: Steven Clark.
Property investor who went ‘all in’ on Aberdeen market reveals his biggest gamble yet
2

More from Press and Journal

Ross County forward Eamonn Brophy. Image: SNS
Ross County dealt blow as Eamonn Brophy set for 'number of weeks' out with…
Angus MacDonald during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Defender Angus MacDonald targeting European qualification and hopes he is at Pittodrie next season…
Keith's Matthew Tough fired his sided to a 1-0 midweek win at Strathspey Thistle. Image: Kenny Elrick
Keith edge to victory at Strathspey Thistle thanks to Matthew Tough winner
Max Ewan in action for Brora Rangers. Image: Jasperimage
Brora Rangers defeat Lossiemouth to move three points clear in third place
CR0042109, Callum Law, Brechin. Breedon Highland League game - Brechin City v Fraserburgh at Glebe Park, Brechin. Picture of Marc Scott celebrating after scoring to make it 4-0. Wednesday, April 12th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Title-challengers Brechin put five past Fraserburgh to reduce Buckie's lead at the top
CR0041979, Callum Law, Fraserburgh. Highland League Cup - Inverurie Locos v Banks o Dee at Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh. Picture of Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low. Saturday, April 8th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Inverurie Locos complete home campaign with victory over Wick Academy
Fisherman Ray Macphee was not expecting to find the huge propeller in his fishing net. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Mystery surrounds origins of HUGE 12ft propeller pulled from Moray Firth
Fraserburgh coastguard
Fisherman airlifted from Peterhead fishing boat with partially severed finger
Tobermory
Mull postal worker delivers letter to a graveside for family to see
Nosheen's of Ellon is located on the town's Bridge Street. Image: Google Maps.
Well-known Ellon Indian restaurant to close... but will remain open as takeaway

Editor's Picks

Most Commented