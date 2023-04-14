Dr Martens stamps down profit guidance after warehouse headache

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dr Martens stamps down profit guidance after warehouse headache

By Press Association
Bootmaker Dr Martens has seen its sales step up but cut its profit expectations (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Bootmaker Dr Martens has seen its sales step up but cut its profit expectations after forking out to tackle problems at its Los Angeles warehouse.

The shoe brand downgraded its outlook after taking about a £15 million hit from supply delays at the distribution centre.

It now expects to make about £245 million in earnings this financial year, which ended on March 31, due to higher costs and lower wholesale revenue.

But the British business recorded a 10% jump in revenues over the full year with particularly strong consumer sales in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Dr Martens
Direct to consumer retail sales – those from its own stores – surged by more than a third in the fourth quarter of its financial year.

Yet sales in America have remained “soft” and wholesale revenue was down, which helped drag on total revenues.

The company was plagued by operational problems at its warehouse earlier this year, with stock building up after other US wholesalers used it to store some of their shipments.

It had to open three temporary warehouses to release excess shipping containers and store stock away from the LA warehouse.

But after incurring higher than expected costs to deal with the issues, the bottleneck eased and shipment volumes were now back to normal levels, Dr Martens told investors on Friday.

It is set to incur another £15 million hit over the next financial year amid plans to maintain the temporary warehouses.

The business has struggled with waning consumer demand and unseasonably warm weather in the US last year which led it to caution investors over lower-than-anticipated revenues.

Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said Dr Martens had been impacted by “operational headaches”.

She added: “Ultimately, Dr Martens has a strong brand, but investors would like to see some further momentum on both the top and bottom line.

“The shares have fallen almost 70% since they listed in 2021, which was partly a function of a frothy valuation, but also raises questions about the long-term growth trajectory for the famous shoe brand.”

Meanwhile, Dr Marten’s chief financial officer Jon Mortimore announced his retirement after seven years at the business.

The company is now looking externally for Mr Mortimore’s successor.

