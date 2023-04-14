Investors press Britain’s biggest firms to lift wages of lowest-paid staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Investors press Britain’s biggest firms to lift wages of lowest-paid staff

By Press Association
A group of investors managing more than £2.3 trillion in assets have urged some of Britain’s biggest businesses to lift their lowest paid workers’ wages in line with inflation (Joe Giddens/ PA)
A group of investors managing more than £2.3 trillion in assets have urged some of Britain’s biggest businesses to lift their lowest paid workers’ wages in line with inflation.

The 15 firms – including the investment divisions of insurance giants Axa, Aviva and Legal and General – signed a letter setting out their expectations of companies this year.

Responsible investment group ShareAction, which coordinated the letter, warned that businesses who fail to listen can expect to “feel more heat” from investors next year.

It is set to press some of the UK’s largest listed companies including Tesco, JD Sports, ITV, Boohoo Group and Entain, at their annual general meetings (AGMs).

The companies will be asked how they are addressing inequalities between higher and lower paid staff amid cost pressures, through fair pay policies.

ShareAction is set to publish a list at the end of AGM season – which is typically after May – of companies that engaged with the asks, their progress and any explanations given.

“As far as possible, lowest paid workers should receive pay rises that meet the current rate of inflation, as measured by consumer prices index (CPI)”, the letter read.

CPI inflation hit 10.4% in February, unexpectedly jumping higher and driven by a surge in the prices of food and drink.

Reports have shown that lower-income households are being hit harder by cost-of-living pressures because a greater proportion of their income goes on essentials, like food and electricity, which have seen the biggest price spikes.

And a report from the Trades Union Congress at the end of last year found that 2022 was the worst year for real wage growth in nearly half a century – meaning people’s take-home pay after the cost of living is taken into account.

Vaidahee Sachdev, senior impact analyst for Aviva Investors, said businesses know the “critical role they play in society” and that their actions will be “instrumental” to future prosperity.

She added: “Longer term, we call on companies and government to step up their actions to tackle the problem of growing inequality in this country.

“As investors we must play our part in holding companies to account where short-termism exacerbates long-term systemic risks such as inequality.”

Dan Howard, head of Good Work at ShareAction – the campaign behind the investor statement, warned there is a risk that the current crisis will widen disparities in income.

“This is why investors are calling on companies to pay fair wages throughout their supply chains and provide decent contracts, which not only protect their workers in the immediate cost-of-living crisis but also serve the long-term interests of the business and society”, he said.

“Businesses that fail to listen can expect to feel more heat from shareholders next year.”

