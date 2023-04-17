Government considers proposals to make renewables greener and more innovative

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government considers proposals to make renewables greener and more innovative

By Press Association
The cost of offshore wind has dropped by around 70% in just seven years. (Ben Birchall/PA)
The Government is considering new proposals which it hopes would speed up the roll-out of renewable energy, cutting emissions and increasing energy security, but which may also add to household bills.

If adopted, officials might consider whether a project will help create more sustainable supply chains, innovate, or encourage job creation on top of considering the cost of delivering electricity from the wind or solar farm or tidal energy project.

At the moment renewable energy projects are awarded so-called contracts for difference (CfD) based purely on who can build at the lowest price.

The system has been seen as a major success story, helping to reduce the price of new offshore wind power by nearly 70% in just seven years to less than £40 per megawatt hour (MWh) for the cheapest projects.

For comparison the electricity which will be produced by the Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant when it completes costs £92.50 per MWh in 2012 prices, not counting for inflation.

The contracts for difference promise an electricity producer a fixed price for the energy they produce for 15 years. They then sell their electricity at market rates, but get a top-up if that rate is lower than their guaranteed fixed price or pay back some of the profit if it is above.

With recent spikes in gas and electricity prices, wind farms and others have been returning millions of pounds to households as a result of their contracts.

Not all wind farms, solar farms or other generators have such a contract, but much of Britain’s new electricity production is decided through the system.

The Government runs annual auctions where it approves the cheapest projects that companies have suggested.

But the new system would allow the companies extra money if the projects compete on areas other than just price.

Officials said there would also be some obvious downsides to the changes. For one it will make it harder to assess which projects should win contracts when there are more factors than price to consider and would likely push up prices.

It is a move that has been pushed by the renewables industry which has recently warned that it is facing higher costs due to global inflation and international competition.

“While this could encourage developers to adapt their bidding strategies in a way that strengthens their investments in a wider range of factors in support of sustainable renewable energy deployment and security of supply, it could also increase deployment costs and consequently costs for consumers,” the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said in a consultation document released on Monday.

“It would also add to the complexity of the CfD auction, including creating an increased risk of unintended consequences from auction design decisions.”

Minister for Energy Security and Net Zero Graham Stuart said: “This potential reform to the scheme to introduce non-price factors presents a solution to grow the renewable energy supply chain as we accelerate our energy transition plans to power more of Britain from Britain.”

Tim Pick, who recently completed his term as the Offshore Wind Champion, said: “CfD auctions have created a strong driver for innovation to drive down costs, but there is a need in the current climate to consider how to better develop new supply chains and associated jobs.”

Adam Berman, deputy director for advocacy at trade body Energy UK, said: “We welcome the Government’s ambition to build on the success of the CfD programme by recognising that the cost of delivering new renewables projects has risen significantly over recent months.”

