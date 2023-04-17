Game Of Thrones stars challenge banks’ relationships with fossil fuel companies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Game Of Thrones stars challenge banks’ relationships with fossil fuel companies

By Press Association
Game Of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have reignited their on-screen romance for a campaign video which challenges high street banks on their relationship with fossil fuel companies (Make My Money Matter/PA)
Game Of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have reignited their on-screen romance for a campaign video which challenges high street banks on their relationship with fossil fuel companies (Make My Money Matter/PA)

Game Of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have brought their relationship back into the acting world for a campaign video which challenges high street banks on their ties with fossil fuel companies.

English actor Harington and Scottish actress Leslie, who met while starring together in HBO’s fantasy series and later married in real life, initially appear to be playing a couple attending relationship counselling in the clip.

However, as they bicker over why Harington never publicly posts about his relationship with Leslie, it is later revealed they are portraying an oil company and a high street bank.

Olivier Awards 2017 – London
Rose Leslie and Kit Harington (Chris J Ratclife/PA)

In the campaign video, Leslie’s character of the oil company says: “Whenever he speaks publicly or posts about anything on social media, he acts as if he’s a martyr.

“I mean, he believes that he’s saving the world. He is constantly boasting about the millions that he’s spending on green energy green…

“He will tell everyone that he now loves renewables ‘Oh look at me and my pretty little windmills’ and then he turns around and tells me that he loves me. Which is it?”

Harington, playing the high street bank, replies: “Obviously it’s you. It’s always been you”, before they passionately kiss.

The Hidden Relationship video which was directed by Ben Strebel for climate finance campaign Make My Money Matter, founded by screenwriter Richard Curtis, aims to “further pressure UK high street banks to stop financing fossil fuel expansion”.

Harington and Leslie said in a joint statement: “When Richard contacted us to be part of this, we thought he was offering us free couples therapy.

“Alas, no such luck, he was bringing to our attention something we could agree on.

“This is an incredibly important awareness campaign about the dangerous relationship between our banks and the fossil fuel industry.

“But it is more than just awareness… People really care about this – and it’s time for banks to listen and act.”

(Make My Money Matter/PA)

Curtis added: “Our largest high-street banks are in a dangerous relationship with the fossil fuel industry – and it’s time we all knew about it.

“In 2022 alone, household names like Barclays and HSBC poured billions into the fossil fuel sector, ignoring clear warnings that new oil and gas fields risk causing catastrophic climate change.

“Such activity is not only bad for people and planet, it also runs against the wishes of millions of UK citizens who want their money tackling the climate crisis, not fuelling the fire.

“That’s why we’ve made this new film – to highlight the toxic relationship between our banks and the fossil fuel industry, and help UK bank account holders to make sure their money matters.

“The climate crisis is worsening, getting more urgent every day, and it’s time for banks to use their enormous power to build a better world.

“To do this HSBC, Barclays, Santander, Lloyds and NatWest must follow the science, listen to their customers, and immediately stop financing fossil fuel expansion.”

Curtis is also the award-winning British screenwriter behind classic rom-coms including Love Actually and Notting Hill – as well as co-writing sitcoms Blackadder and Mr Bean.

He also co-founded the charity Comic Relief with comedian Sir Lenny Henry in 1985.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police said a woman had died at the scene of the accident. Image: Police Scotland.
Woman, 64, and dog killed in A82 crash involving bus and Land Rover
2
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre? Readers give their views. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre bought in multi-million-pound deal
3
William Norrie choked his former partner then threw a slab through a living room window. Image: Facebook.
Violent ex who threw paving slab through woman’s window jailed for not carrying out…
4
Police have closed two roads in Tain. Image: Police Scotland.
Police close Tain streets after incident
5
Duk celebrates his winner for Aberdeen against Ross County. Image: SNS
Everton latest club to watch Duk as Aberdeen goal hero says Benfica will get…
6
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Iain Mcdonald, 38, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court Picture shows; Iain Mcdonald . N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Drink-driving offshore worker ran away after causing head-on smash
7
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. The murder trial of a Mintlaw man accused of shooting dead his disabled wife is scheduled to go ahead next month, a prosecutor in America has confirmed. Wayne Fraser, who moved away from the north-east to start a new life abroad, is charged with the first-degree murder of his wheelchair-bound partner. It?s alleged that the 47-year-old killed Natalie Ryan-Fraser, 55, with a handgun that was recovered from the scene of a shooting in the town of Caledonia in December 2021 Picture shows; Prosecutor District Attorney Scott Colum, deceased Natalie Ryan-Fraser and her murder accused husband Wayne Fraser (DOB 1/3/1976). N/A. Supplied by District Attorney's Office, Sixteenth Circuit Court Of Mississippi/Facebook Date; Unknown
Murder trial of Mintlaw man set to start next month, US prosecutor confirms
8
Aberdeen Donside MSP Mark McDonald.
Mark McDonald says allegations had ‘significant impact’ on his mental health
9
Adventure Aberdeen Snowsports was broken into on Saturday evening. Image: Sport Aberdeen.
Popular Aberdeen snowsport centre targeted by ‘mindless’ vandalism
10
CR0042177 Katherine Wylie. Kenneth McLaren is pictured at Elgin Sheriff Court. April 13th 2023 Images by DC Thomson
Domestic abuser who spent Christmas Day behind bars told he’s ‘on the very cusp’…

More from Press and Journal

Carol-Anne Scroggie was jailed for putting non-existent lottery scratchcard wins through the system while working at Watermill Filling Station in Fraserburgh. Image: DC Thomson.
Jail for petrol station worker who stole £75,000 in scratchcard swindle
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre? Readers give their views. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold
Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie is sent off against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Willie Miller: Aberdeen right to appeal Shinnie red card... but I have doubts it…
Chris and Anne King at the top of Dun I on Iona, just before his fall.
Man rescued by helicopter after fall during Iona trip thanks rescuers
Robert Patterson, the outgoing course manager of the Royal Aberdeen Golf Club. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Golf: Course manager whose work helped bring Scottish Open and other prestigious events to…
Accountancy firm EY is based at 2MSq in Marischal Square, Aberdeen. Image: EY.
EY: Firm's message to Aberdeen workers after announcing 3,000 job cuts
NHS Grampian's director of public health has outlined a stark warning in her annual report. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
NHS Grampian's public health boss warns health improvements have been 'stalling for a decade'
Hundreds of participants in Maggie's Culture Crawl are expected to hit Aberdeen's streets in June. Image: Maggie's
Maggie's Culture Crawl returns to Aberdeen
Lochdonhead Primary School on Mull has been given top marks by inspectors. Image: Googlemaps.
Top marks for island primary school with inspirational head teacher
SNP treasurer arrested in party finance probe

Editor's Picks

Most Commented