Sacked CBI boss says reputation ‘totally destroyed’ by misconduct allegations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Sacked CBI boss says reputation ‘totally destroyed’ by misconduct allegations

By Press Association
The recently sacked boss of the Confederation of British Industry says his ‘reputation has been totally destroyed’ following misconduct allegations (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The recently sacked boss of the Confederation of British Industry says his ‘reputation has been totally destroyed’ following misconduct allegations (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The recently sacked boss of the Confederation of British Industry says his “reputation has been totally destroyed” following misconduct allegations.

Police launched an investigation after the business group fired Tony Danker and suspended three other employees.

The board of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said Mr Danker’s conduct “fell short” of what was expected of him and said there had been “serious failings” in how it acted as an organisation.

In his first interview since his firing on April 11, Mr Danker told the BBC his name had been wrongly associated with separate claims.

For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only BBC handout photo of Tony Danker, Director-General CBI appearing on the BBC One current affairs programme, Sunday Morning
The former CBI boss insisted he had ‘never used sexually suggestive language with people’ at the company (Jeff Overs/BBC)

He also told the broadcaster his termination letter had cited four reasons for his dismissal: For organising a secret and private karaoke party for 15 people, for viewing the Instagram accounts of CBI staff, for sending non-work related messages to staff and for inviting junior staff to breakfasts, lunches or one-on-one meetings.

While Mr Danker acknowledged he had made some staff feel “very uncomfortable” and he apologised for that, the former CBI boss insisted he had “never used sexually suggestive language with people” at the company.

“You know, there was an incident somebody raised a complaint about unwanted contact, which was verbal contact,” he added.

“There was never any physical contact. I’ve never had any physical contact. I’ve never used any sexual language. I’ve never propositioned anybody.”

CBI Director-General Tony Danker speaking at the opening of the CBI Net-Zero Conference in London
Mr Danker believed he had been made the ‘fall guy’ by CBI (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Mr Danker believed he had been assigned as “the fall guy” for a wider crisis engulfing the lobby group which is facing a number of claims – some of which predated Mr Danker’s time at CBI.

Mr Danker said his reputation had been “totally trashed” because these claims – which included drug use as well as serious sexual assault -emerged a matter of weeks after the CBI disclosed that it was looking into separate allegations of misconduct against him.

He admitted to messaging around 200 individual staff members at the company but insisted it was to try and build “rapport” during lockdown and with colleagues who continued to work from home.

Detective Chief Superintendent Richard Waight earlier confirmed the City of London Police approached CBI following media reports of misconduct, but investigations were still at a “very early stage”.

The former CBI boss has responded to his dismissal by saying the allegations against him had been “distorted”.

“I recognise the intense publicity the CBI has suffered following the revelations of awful events that occurred before my time in office,” he tweeted, referring to allegations against himself and others at the CBI.

“I was appalled to learn about them for the first time last week.

“I was nevertheless shocked to learn this morning that I had been dismissed from the CBI, instead of being invited to put my position forward as was originally confirmed.

CBI annual conference
Tony Danker was sacked as CBI boss on April 11 (Jacob King/PA)

“Many of the allegations against me have been distorted, but I recognise that I unintentionally made a number of colleagues feel uncomfortable and I am truly sorry about that.”

The trade body has been rocked by allegations of a toxic workplace culture since Mr Danker was last month accused of allegedly making unwanted contact with a woman who works for the CBI.

She considered the contact to be sexual harassment, The Guardian reported at the time.

The group launched an investigation into his behaviour and he agreed to step down in the meantime. The first part of this investigation by an outside law firm has been completed, the CBI said.

“Tony Danker is dismissed with immediate effect following the independent investigation into specific complaints of workplace misconduct against him,” it said.

“The board wishes to make clear he is not the subject of any of the more recent allegations in The Guardian but has determined that his own conduct fell short of that expected of the director-general.”

It comes after The Guardian said it was approached by more than a dozen women who claimed to be victims of various forms of sexual misconduct by senior members of the CBI who were not Mr Danker.

One woman said she was raped at a staff party.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Riverbank School is located in the Tillydrone area of Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Police called to Aberdeen primary after teacher assaulted by child with knife
2
Jim Goodwin with Duk during his time as Aberdeen manager. Image: SNS
Former boss Jim Goodwin insists Duk will make Aberdeen millions – as striker closes…
3
The incident took place at Soul on Union Street. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Man in the dock over alleged serious assault in Soul
4
Westpark School is one of the schools being considered for closure. Image: Paul Glendell.
Exclusive: Council reveals plans to shut schools – with six in Northfield under threat
5
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man apologises to Stonehaven residents after performing sex act in high heels and thong
6
To go with story by Adele Merson. Aberdeen City Council should within weeks have the power to force entry to council properties in order to install new smoke alarms. Picture shows; Aberdeen's Marischal College. . Marischal College, Aberdeen. . Supplied by DCT Media. Date; Unknown
Aberdeen City Council force entry to flats in multi-storeys to install new smoke alarms
7
DR Macleod vehicles are a familiar sight on Scottish roads. Image: DR Macleod.
Assurances made after Highlands and Islands haulier DR Macleod acquired by Danish firm
8
Carol-Anne Scroggie was jailed for putting non-existent lottery scratchcard wins through the system while working at Watermill Filling Station in Fraserburgh. Image: DC Thomson.
Jail for petrol station worker who stole £75,000 in scratchcard swindle
9
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold
10
Ross Jack
Ross Jack reflects on frustrating campaign as Rothes prepare to face Huntly

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle are aiming for promotion to the Premiership and a place in the Scottish Cup final. Image: SNS Group
Fans can roar Caley Thistle to glory, says thrilled chairman Ross Morrison
The A82 between Altnafeadh and Achallader will be getting resurfaced. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
A82 Highland roadworks to result in overnight closures and 23-mile detour for commuters
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Shetland building contractor has been fined ?9,000 for serious health and safety failings that left a worker with severe injuries Picture shows; The ladder against the house and the side from which Thomas Marshall fell. Property in Seafield, Lerwick. Supplied by Crown Office Date; Unknown
Building firm fined over worker's roof fall that caused severe brain injury
Shona Robison admitted her party has to "get its house in order". Image: PA.
SNP deputy Shona Robison warns party must 'get its house in order' over finances…
Caladh Sona care home in Talmine, Sutherland. Image: Google Maps.
Sutherland care home closure could force residents to relocate 30 miles
Scott Downie arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Amazon delivery driver's £25k cannabis farm smoked out by high energy bills
Forres Mechanics' Mosset Park.
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Forres Mechanics on the tireless work to upgrade the…
Many residents are concerned the refurbishment is not god value for money. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Residents call for review on 'wasteful' £1.4 million upgrade to Stonehaven Leisure Centre
Ed Quirie is the new leaseholder of Delgatie Castle Trout Fishery. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
New lease of life for Delgatie Castle Trout Fishery which helps boost mental health
CR0041389, Megan Avolio, Aberdeen. White gas can be seen coming from the Aberdeen incinerator site. Monday, February 27th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen City Council called £230,000 London-based dispute experts to defend incinerator compensation claims

Editor's Picks

Most Commented