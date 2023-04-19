Beer sales waver for Heineken as prices shoot up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Beer sales waver for Heineken as prices shoot up

By Press Association
Beer prices have shot up but sales have begun to decline, alcohol giant Heineken said as the business and punters have felt the effects of higher inflation (Alamy/PA)
Beer prices have shot up but sales have begun to decline, alcohol giant Heineken said as the business and punters have felt the effects of higher inflation.

Beer prices have shot up but sales have begun to decline, alcohol giant Heineken said as the business and punters have felt the effects of higher inflation.

Heineken, which owns hundreds of brands including Amstel, Birra Moretti, Beavertown and ciders Strongbow and Orchard Thieves, said average selling prices were 12% higher in the latest quarter compared with the previous year.

It helped lift the global brewer’s revenues by around 5% in the UK over the first three months of the year.

Average prices have gone up in regions around the world to offset the impact of inflation, and also because it is selling more premium brands, the group said.

But the total volume of sales including beer declined globally during the first quarter.

In the UK, Heineken’s total volumes declined by nearly 10%, suggesting consumer demand was dampened by higher prices.

“Heineken owns high-end favourites such as Heineken, Birra Moretti and Amstel,” Aarin Chiekrie, an equity analyst for Hargreaves Lansdown said.

“When it comes to raising prices, brand power is key – allowing the group to raise prices to combat inflation.

“But Heineken’s beginning to show the first signs that continuous price hikes are leaving a bad taste in consumers’ mouths.

“Volumes declined in the first quarter, as some consumers struggle to justify ever-higher prices for their favourite beers amidst a cost-of-living crisis.”

Beavertown cans
Heineken took full ownership of craft brewer Beavertown in September, adding to its portfolio of more than 300 alcoholic and non-alcoholic brands (Beavertown/PA)

Heineken made 7.6 billion euros (£6.7 billion) in revenues in the first three months of the year, up from 7 billion euros (£6.2 billion) in the same period last year.

Premium beer volumes fell by nearly 6% which the company said was driven by a decline in Vietnam, and because it stopped sales in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in March last year.

But sales of Heineken lager grew by more than 2%, outperforming other brands in the group’s portfolio and seeing particularly strong growth in Brazil and China.

Looking forward, Heineken said it was remaining cautious in the face of a volatile global economy and the impact it has on consumer demand.

But sales in Europe held up better in the first quarter than the firm had expected.

Dolf Van Den Brink, the chairman and chief executive of Heineken, said: “We start the year with strong revenue growth driven by pricing and disciplined revenue management, while we materially increase investment behind our brands.

“Business performance in Europe and the Americas regions is encouraging, with consumer demand holding up better than expected in the first quarter.

“Results in the Asia Pacific and Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe regions were disappointing, hindered by temporary volatility in Vietnam and Nigeria, leading to demand softness.

“We see the economic environment as volatile and uncertain, making us vigilant and focused.

“Our gross savings programme continues at force, providing fuel to invest behind our strategy. All in all, our full year expectations remain unchanged.”

Most Commented