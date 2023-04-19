Number of people staying in holiday homes jumps in decade, census data shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Number of people staying in holiday homes jumps in decade, census data shows

By Press Association
Thousands more people were staying in holiday homes for more than 30 days per year in 2021 than a decade earlier, according to Census data (David Davies/PA)
Thousands more people were staying in holiday homes for more than 30 days per year in 2021 than a decade earlier, according to Census data (David Davies/PA)

Thousands more people were staying in holiday homes for more than 30 days per year in 2021 than a decade earlier, according to Census data.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) released figures showing the characteristics of people in England and Wales with a second address.

Census 2021: highest proportion of people with holiday homes
(PA Graphics)

It said there was a 4.7% increase between 2011 and 2021 in the number of people staying in a holiday home for more than 30 days per year, rising from 426,000 to 447,000.

The ONS said the peak age of people staying in holiday homes has increased, from 64 years old in 2011 to 73 years old in 2021, which it said likely reflects the size of this generation and their holiday home ownership ageing over the decade.

In 2021, more than three-quarters (77.0%) of people who stayed at a holiday home were aged 50 and over.

Among people with a holiday home outside the UK, Spain, followed by France, were found to be the most popular locations.

Most people who stayed at a holiday home in the UK in 2021 were between 31 miles (50 kilometres) and 124 miles (200 kilometres) from their usual address, the ONS said.

More than 6,000 people in 2021 had a holiday home that was less than six miles (10 kilometres) from where they usually live.

The average distance between a usual address and holiday home in the UK was 90 miles (145.7 kilometres).

Kensington and Chelsea in London had the highest proportion of usual residents (5.7%) who spent 30 days or more at a holiday home.

The Vale of Glamorgan (0.8%) and Monmouthshire (0.8%) were among the local authority areas with the highest proportions of people usually resident in Wales who stayed at a holiday home.

Overall in 2021, 3.2 million (5.3%) usual residents in England and Wales reported that they had a second address where they spend 30 days or more a year. This number increased from 2.9 million (5.2%) in 2011.

The largest second address type was another parent or guardian’s address, and the second largest address type was a student’s home address.

The number of usual residents who stayed at a second address while working away from home fell by 25.5% between 2011 and 2021.

The ONS said it is important to consider the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on the figures.

Students may have been more likely to be living with their parents for the whole year rather than using a different term-time address, for example.

The pandemic also prompted a “race for space” in the housing market, with rural and coastal locations being particularly popular.

Proposals were announced on Monday as part of a Scottish Government and Cosla consultation, that could mean councils could charge more than double the full rate of council tax on second homes.

The proposed changes would enable councils to charge up to double the full rate of council tax on second homes from April 2024, bringing them in line with long-term empty homes.

Figures show that in January 2023 there were 42,865 long-term empty homes in Scotland.

