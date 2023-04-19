National Express coach sales driven up by rail strike-hit travellers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
National Express coach sales driven up by rail strike-hit travellers

By Press Association
National Express has seen its coach sales bolstered as commuters sought alternative travel amidst a long series of train strikes (John Stillwell/PA)
National Express has seen its coach sales bolstered as commuters sought alternative travel amidst a long series of train strikes.

The international bus, coach and rail operator said scheduled coach revenues surged by 87% in the first quarter of the year, compared with the same period in 2022.

The increase was partly driven by a recovery from Covid, which shut down parts of the network amid the spread of the Omicron variant.

But it has also benefited from national rail strikes which disrupted rail services for over nine months, as tens of thousands of members of unions walked out, leaving commuters to find other means of travel.

However, the company faced its own troubles with bus drivers striking for six days during the quarter.

Around 3,200 members of Unite employed by National Express in the West Midlands walked out last month, in a dispute over pay.

But the strikes ended toward the end of March after bus drivers accepted an improved pay offer, including a one-year 16.2% pay increase.

Industrial strike
Bus drivers from the Unite union took strike action in a dispute over pay last month, which ended in a wage settlement with National Express (Jacob King/ PA)

National Express said its bus revenues were affected by the walkouts and the pay settlement, which was higher than it expected, but insisted it was working toward “mitigating the impact” of the cost increases on the business.

It is also looking to make £25 million in annualised cost savings, by improving productivity and reducing costs.

But the savings programme will not affect front-line workers, National Express insisted.

The firm saw its total revenues jump by a quarter to £774 million in the first three months of the year.

Its subsidiary bus and coach company Alsa saw sales surge by a third, with long haul coach tickets selling well and strong demand for journeys in Morocco, particularly in the cities Rabat and Casablanca.

Group chief executive Ignacio Garat said: “I am pleased to report another quarter of progress at National Express with group revenues in line with expectations, albeit affected by the bus driver strike in the UK, and recognising that the most significant trading periods for our US School Bus and UK and Spanish coach operations still lie ahead.

“Given ongoing industry and economic uncertainties, we have launched a wide-ranging productivity improvement and cost-reduction programme that will start to deliver benefits in the second half of this year.

“That initiative will also help to ensure we deploy the right resource most efficiently across the business and capitalise on the significant opportunities for growth that we face.”

Meanwhile, National Express also revealed on Wednesday it was launching 15 new routes across the UK this spring and adding 130 new vehicles to its fleet.

Service delivery director for the UK arm, Ed Rickard, said it was “encouraging” to see customers switching from other modes of transport to its coaches.

