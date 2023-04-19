Security officers at Heathrow set for eight more strike days in pay dispute

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Security officers at Heathrow Airport are to take a further eight days of strike action next month in a dispute over pay, Unite has announced.

Members of the union will walk out on May 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 25, 26 and 27.

Unite said the strikes will cause “inevitable disruption and delays” at a time when people are expected to be travelling to the UK for the King’s coronation.

The 1,400 security officers involved in the dispute took 10 days of action over Easter.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Yet again, we have a chief executive who thinks it is acceptable to boost his earnings while he denies his own workers a decent pay rise.

“This dispute is bound to escalate with more workers being balloted and disruption set to continue throughout the summer.”

Unite regional officer Wayne King said: “Strikes next month will cause further disruption to airport passengers but this dispute is a direct result of Heathrow’s stubborn refusal to make an offer that meets our members’ expectations.

“Our members have been crystal clear they are seeking a substantial permanent increase in pay.

“A small one-off lump sum payment will not alleviate the financial pressures our members are facing on a daily basis.”