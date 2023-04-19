Risks and opportunities from green mortgages highlighted by FCA boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Risks and opportunities from green mortgages highlighted by FCA boss

By Press Association
Green mortgages are an essential component of lenders' decarbonisation targets, according to an FCA boss (PA)
Green mortgages are an essential component of lenders’ decarbonisation targets, according to an FCA boss (PA)

Some homeowners living in properties with low energy efficiency could find it difficult or expensive to find a mortgage if lenders take a “blinkered approach” to green finance, according to a Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) boss.

David Geale, director of retail banking at the FCA, delivered a speech to the London Institute of Banking and Finance mortgage conference on Wednesday.

A draft of the speech, published on the FCA’s website, highlighted green mortgages, which include incentives for people to either buy an energy-efficient property or improve the energy efficiency of an existing property.

Mr Geale said: “With over nine million regulated mortgages in the UK, the UK mortgage sector can be hugely influential in helping borrowers reduce emissions from their homes, as well as the costs of their energy bills.”

He said green mortgages are an essential component of lenders’ decarbonisation targets, adding: “While there is massive opportunity here, there are also several inherent risks.”

Mr Geale said: “Lenders adopting a blinkered approach and targeting only the most efficient properties would have the unintended consequence of making it difficult, or very expensive, to secure a mortgage for properties with lower energy efficiency, even if those properties could be significantly upgraded.

“It would also penalise those homeowners who are not currently able to make those improvements without help, and may become – or already be – vulnerable.

“There is also a separate risk that innovation in products and incentives could run ahead of consumer demand.”

He continued: “Many people use every last penny they have to simply buy a home, pay the legal fees, stamp duty, removals and essential furnishings. It may not be practical or feasible to borrow additional money to fund energy efficiency when they first move in.

“It also takes time to adjust to a new home and several seasons may be needed before you can decide whether a solar panel on the roof is the best option, a ground source heat pump or loft insulation.

“And, to help address this issue, we’re now seeing some green mortgages emerging where the incentives are available at any point in the lifetime of a mortgage, meaning lenders can help borrowers decarbonise their home as and when they are ready – rather than only being available at the point of taking out a mortgage, which may be the least practical or affordable time for many.”

Mr Geale said: “Green mortgages can play an increasingly significant role in helping borrowers reduce emissions from their homes, and help lenders hit their decarbonisation targets, and it can be done in a way that avoids rendering some homes unmortgageable and without leaving borrowers facing insurmountable costs to improve energy efficiency.”

Looking at what the regulator wants to see happen with green mortgages, he said: “We want to see ongoing innovation from lenders, with compelling incentives that will influence consumer decisions as they seek to improve the energy efficiency of their homes.”

He added: “And we will continue to monitor the sector, making sure that where lenders have set out decarbonisation targets for the homes they provide mortgages for they have a credible plan to achieve them.

“We also want brokers to be empowered to support consumers in making appropriate decisions, tailored to their expressed needs and preferences.”

David Postings, chief executive of trade association UK Finance, said in March there is a need to remain vigilant as the housing stock changes to meet environmental objectives.

He said in a past speech: “I worry that the easy policy option – pushing lenders to go green at a pace that essentially just greens balance sheets and not the housing stock – might prove hard to resist optically.

“This approach could have the unintended consequence of either creating energy-inefficient properties that are un-mortgageable or penalising those homeowners who cannot make the change easily, through the imposition of higher interest rates or local eco-taxes.

“Both will result in the creation of a new cohort of property prisoners; something that as lenders you would not wish to happen.

“Consequently, we need to remain vigilant and stress the need to provide incentives that promote the feeling of security and inclusivity. The alternative undermines people’s confidence in housing.”

