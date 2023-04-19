KitKat maker Nestle urged by investors to set healthier food targets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

KitKat maker Nestle urged by investors to set healthier food targets

By Press Association
KitKat and Shreddies maker Nestle is facing calls from a global coalition of investors to set targets to make its food healthier (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
KitKat and Shreddies maker Nestle is facing calls from a global coalition of investors to set targets to make its food healthier (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

KitKat and Shreddies maker Nestle is facing calls from a global coalition of investors to set targets to make its food healthier.

The group of 26 investors, which is responsible for more than 3 trillion US dollars (£2.64 trillion) of assets, is urging the food giant to ramp up its health performance and play its part in helping make the global population healthier.

Ahead of Nestle’s annual general shareholder meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Thursday, the investors, co-ordinated by activist shareholder group ShareAction, have asked the firm to go further on its inroads into nutrition reporting by setting goals to cut its proportion of unhealthy sales.

KitKat cereal
Nestle’s new KitKat Cereal launches across the UK this month (Nestle/PA)

Nestle last month reported on the healthiness of its sales globally in what it claimed was a world first.

The breakdown, which came after pressure from ShareAction last year, revealed that nearly 40% of the company’s sales of everyday food products in the UK were high in salt, sugar or fat.

Nestle has also announced that it will set a target to grow the proportion sales of healthy products.

But the coalition of investors said it does not believe the move goes far enough.

Simon Rawson, deputy chief executive of ShareAction, said: “Nestle has said it wants to sell healthier food, but it hasn’t given assurances that it will also address its less healthy food sales, which is essential to turn the tide against the harmful effects of diet-related ill health.”

The group added: “Nestle needs to rebalance its sales towards healthier products.

“This will allow Nestle to fulfil its ambition ‘to be at the forefront of the industry when it comes to bringing balanced diets within reach for people around the world’.”

The plea comes as Nestle this month launches a new KitKat breakfast cereal in supermarkets across the UK, which contains 7.4g of sugar per 30g serving – or 8% of an adult’s recommended daily intake.

Nestle said KitKat Cereal is designed to be enjoyed as an “occasional, indulgent” breakfast option.

Mr Rawson said Nestle could “do so much more to support population health”.

“Recent research published by the World Obesity Federation showed that more than half of the world’s population will be living with overweight or obesity by 2035 unless serious and immediate action is taken,” he said.

ShareAction has, on behalf of the investors, written to the boards of a raft of food giants ahead of their AGMs, also including Kellogg’s, Danone and Kraft Heinz, calling for more transparency and for nutrition targets to be set.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
CR0042167 Reporter, Karla Sinclair. Altens, Aberdeen. For food and drink story on the opening of The Key café in Altens, founded by former professional footballer Jonny Smith. This is his second venue to open in the north-east Pictured is 13th April 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Health cafe The Key opens new Altens branch – but owner is aiming for…
2
Mum-of-two Moira Peck, known for her love of life and passion for teaching.
Husband’s tribute to caring Newburgh teacher Moira Peck, 56
3
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public Picture shows; A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Sheriff clears gamekeeper after hearing evidence police lied about investigation
4
Frank Lefevre
‘Formidable advocate with razor-sharp mind’: Aberdeen solicitor Frank Lefevre dies aged 88
5
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
What the Bon Accord Centre takeover could mean for Aberdeen
6
Macduff Aldi plans have been relaunched - with a new housing element.
Aldi reimagines vision for Macduff – with housing now part of new ‘masterplan’ for…
7
Craig Taylor robbed a 17-year-old at knife-point. Image: DC Thomson.
Mugged by bank transfer: Armed thug caught after handing over personal details for transaction
8
The Beach Boulevard roundabout and dual carriageway could be in line for a major overhaul. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Beach Boulevard: Plans revealed for £12 million roundabout changes, traffic squeeze and more bike…
2
9
The drugs were found in a property near Insch. Image: Police Scotland
Man, 22, charged after large cannabis haul worth £43,000 recovered in Aberdeenshire
10
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold

More from Press and Journal

Kairen Griffiths talked to a diverse range of NHS workers for her new book Memories From the Frontline. Image: Supplied by Kairen Griffiths
Covid testing the royals and the horror of ICU: New book reveals pandemic stories…
Robert Mackenzie on the site of his proposed golf course at Nigg. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Would-be golf course developer backs Coul Links plan
Ross Draper in action for Elgin City against Stenhousemuir. Image: Bob Crombie.
Ross Draper insists Elgin City still have to finish off survival job
Jamie Crowe.
Run Balmoral: Great Britain international Jamie Crowe contemplates triple challenge
Aberdeen Women forward Bayley Hutchison. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.
Points more important than plaudits for Aberdeen Women's latest centurion Bayley Hutchison
CR0042141. Karla Sinclair. For food and drink story on The Bread Guy opening its fifth branch in the north-east. Pictured is Gary McAllister outside the new Hazlehead bakery. Thursday April 20, 2023 Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson 20/04/23
The Bread Guy owners on a roll as they prepare to open fifth shop…
John Souter was made subject to the sex offenders register at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
'Oops, sorry, wrong person': Offshore worker made sexually explicit video call to recruiter
First Minister Humza Yousaf is interview by members of the media (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
Euan McColm: Humza Yousaf must cut old friends adrift to protect his party
Enqian Liu outside court. Image: DC Thomson
Drunken engineer's bizarre racist, terrorist and cannibal threats
They may be rare in the north-east, but there's still plenty of places in Aberdeenshire to spot a puffin if you know where to look. Images: Lauren Smith.
Aberdeenshire puffins: Where, when and how to see them

Editor's Picks

Most Commented