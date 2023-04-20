Young adults with disabilities struggling to access savings, campaigners warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Young adults with disabilities struggling to access savings, campaigners warn

By Press Association
Campaigners warn young disabled adults have been struggling to access their own money (PA)
Campaigners warn young disabled adults have been struggling to access their own money (PA)

Young disabled adults have been struggling to access their own money because of complex processes around child trust funds (CTFs), campaigners say.

One major CTF provider said it is “deeply unfair” that it must treat account holders lacking mental capacity differently to other 18-year-olds.

In February, the Government said it had decided against developing a scheme that could have allowed the parents of teenagers who lack mental capacity to access small payments from child trust funds without going through certain legal processes.

It said focusing on improvements to the application process, alongside raising awareness of the Mental Capacity Act, would address the root cause of the problem, so people know about the need to obtain legal authority for adults lacking capacity.

The Government is working with disability charities and the finance sector to raise awareness of the Mental Capacity Act, so more families find out about their rights and changes to them which come as children reach adulthood.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “We understand parents’ frustration, which is why we are simplifying the system and have waived court fees in these cases to ensure families should no longer incur significant costs to access funds.

Piggy bank
Campaigners say accessing the funds should be simpler (PA)

“During our consultation, families and experts warned against removing vital safeguards which protect against fraud and abuse. That is why we are focused on digitising the court process so families can access the money they have saved quicker, while maintaining important protections.”

The Government has already started work to digitise and streamline application processes and a pilot of improvements indicated application waiting times had reduced from 24 weeks to eight.

CTFs are long-term, tax-free savings accounts for people born between September 1 2002 and January 2 2011, which they can access when they turn 18.

Many children received around £250 each from the state at the time their CTF was started, while those from low-income families or in local authority care received an additional £250.

Una Summerson, head of campaigns at disability charity Contact, said: “During this cost-of-living crisis, it is more important than ever that disabled young people can access their own money.

“When a disabled child reaches 18 it can be a particularly challenging time, as they transition to adult services and many see support change or drop away.

“Going through a complex court process is too big a mountain to climb for many families at such a stressful time.

“We are urging families with disabled teenagers to find out who their child trust fund provider is before their child turns 18. They can use the Government website to find out. Then speak to the provider or bank about your situation.”

The charity highlighted the case of Laura Williams, whose son Joel turns 18 in December.

She said: “Joel has the very rare genetic condition Malan Syndrome.

“Joel loves to ride his trike but he’s grown out of it, as he’s now 6ft 4in. He would dearly love a new one, and the cost is £6,000.

“That money in his savings account could have gone a long way to paying for something he really enjoys. But I don’t have the time or strength to go through the court of protection process.”

Teddy Nyahasha, chief executive of CTF provider OneFamily, said: “We campaigned to level the playing field for these teens, because it is deeply unfair that we should have to treat our account holders with mental incapacity differently to any other 18-year-old.

“We are extremely disappointed with the outcome of the Ministry of Justice’s small payments scheme consultation and hope that the court of protection improvements that have been announced will be swiftly implemented and will genuinely make it easier for families to access their children’s child trust funds.

“These young people absolutely deserve to be able to access their own savings when they want them, just like any other teenager.”

Philip Warford, managing director of Renaissance Legal, said: “Our long-held view is that all disabled children ought to be able to use savings that were put aside for their future.”

The National Audit Office recently raised concerns that accounts are at risk of becoming forgotten or lost track of by those holding them.

It previously said estimates indicate more than one-quarter of CTFs have remained untouched for a year or more after their owners turned 18.

