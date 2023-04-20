Frozen food and baked goods bolster sales at Poundland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Frozen food and baked goods bolster sales at Poundland

By Press Association
Poundland has more than 800 stores in the UK and 60 in Ireland (Poundland/PA)
Poundland has more than 800 stores in the UK and 60 in Ireland (Poundland/PA)

Shoppers are stocking up on frozen food and enjoying discounted baked goods at Poundland as household budgets continue to be stretched by surging food prices.

Value chain Poundland saw sales increase by more than 5% in the first three months of the year, its owner Pepco Group said.

There had been strong demand for the chain’s newer chilled and frozen ranges, as consumers opted for frozen over fresh meals to save money and cut food waste.

It follows new figures from research group Kantar which showed frozen food sales ticked up in British supermarkets in recent months, including meat and prepared foods like pizza and chips.

Poundland freezer cabinets
Poundland said it had seen a successful trial of five ‘shop-in-shops’ selling products ranging from luxury yogurts to frozen fish (Poundland/PA)

People were also opting for cheaper hot meals, with sausages rolls and pasties the “standout” products at the new Poundland Local store in London’s East Dulwich, the group said.

Poundland, which once sold the majority of items for £1 but has since broadened its price ranges, has more than 800 stores in the UK and 60 in Ireland.

A number of stores have been refitted to add more frozen food options including desserts, vegetables and ready meals.

It has also introduced clothing and homeware ranges into some larger shops, including at its biggest store opening in Glasgow.

Trevor Masters, chief executive of Pepco, said : “While the consumer environment remains challenging due to inflationary pressures, our strategy of price leadership gives us continued conviction in our ability to win customers and market share, which we have grown in our key markets over the last quarter.”

Pepco, which also owns value chain Dealz in Europe, saw its revenues jump by nearly a 10th to 1.2 billion euros (£1.1 billion) in its second quarter of the financial year.

The group said it had observed signs of changing consumer behaviour amidst a challenging economic environment, with high inflation across central Europe stretching household incomes.

“This highlights the importance, more than ever, of offering the best possible value for money to our customers, leading to our continued market outperformance”, it said.

But business costs had started to ease, including for energy prices, as the macroeconomic environment had become more “balanced” now than in the past 18 months, the retail giant insisted.

Pepco said it remained confident in its outlook for the full year and meeting earnings expectations, as well as plans to roll out new stores.

