Dunelm sales grow as shoppers snap up late winter discounts

Homeware and furnishing retailer Dunelm has reported a 6% increase in sales as shoppers cashed in on late winter discounts.

The company told shareholders on Thursday that revenues grew to £423 million for the quarter to April 1, compared with £399 million over the same period last year.

Bosses said the “strong” performance was buoyed by a “successful” winter sale and positive demand for new spring and summer lines.

The Leicestershire-based group, which runs 179 stores across the UK, said the new outlets it opened this year have performed “ahead” of expectations.

The group added that its digital investments have seen “strong returns”, with online sales increasing to make up 36% of sales.

Dunelm held firm on its profit expectations for the current financial year.

Chief executive Nick Wilkinson said: “We are seeing strong momentum in the business as customers continue to appreciate the quality and value across the Dunelm range, despite a challenging trading backdrop.

“This was apparent through our successful winter sale and the positive launch of our new ranges for spring and summer as customers look forward to longer days and outdoor living.

“As we continue to seize the many opportunities we see, we are investing for the long term and making good progress against our plans, which include the ongoing development and extension of our product ranges, building our customer data platform and optimising our marketing channels.

“These plans give us good confidence for ongoing success.”

Shares were 0.9% lower at 1,127p on Thursday afternoon.