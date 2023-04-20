FTSE flat as subdued investor mood persists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE flat as subdued investor mood persists

By Press Association
The FTSE 100, which is more internationally focused, eked up just 0.05% on Thursday (Alamy/PA)
The FTSE 100, which is more internationally focused, eked up just 0.05% on Thursday (Alamy/PA)

It was a mellow session for London’s top stock exchange, which was flat on Thursday as losses from packaging giants cancelled out meagre gains.

A subdued mood among investors came as fresh UK inflation figures on Wednesday prompted a flurry of experts to caution over a prolonged series of interest rate hikes.

Former Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders predicted the Bank will opt to increase the base rate one last time in May, to 4.5%, before inflation begins to fall sharply through the rest of the year.

More interest hikes could be on the cards to control sticky inflation which remained above 10% in March, other analysts cautioned.

Nevertheless the FTSE 100, which is more internationally focused, eked up just 0.05% on Thursday, closing 3.84 points higher at 7,902.61.

Shares in real estate investment trust Segro jumped by around 3.5% after the group said the year had got off to a good start thanks to higher occupier demand.

There were also modest gains for GSK’s pharmaceutical spin-off Haleon and business insurance giant Beazley.

But they were offset by losses for packaging giants DS Smith, Smurfit Kappa, and Mondi.

There was also little movement for the pound, which edged up just 0.1% against the US dollar to 1.25 and was flat against the euro at 1.1347 at the close.

Stock markets elsewhere in Europe failed to keep their head above water, with the German Dax down 0.62% and the Cac 40 down 0.14%.

And US markets started the day’s trading firmly in the red, with the S&P 500 down 0.45% and Dow Jones down 0.25% when European markets closed.

In company news, WH Smith said its profit more than doubled to £45 million before tax as the business was helped by the easing of pandemic restrictions in the six months to the end of February.

The retailer also announced plans to open more than 120 new shops, and said that by the end of this year around 85% of its profits will come from shops in travel locations.

Shares in WH Smith dipped by 1.7%.

Elsewhere shares in Deliveroo fell by 0.6% after the takeaway company reported a slowdown in demand.

Orders fell by 3% in the first three months of the year. But because of rising prices, the value of the orders increased by 6%, the company revealed on Thursday.

Airline Jet2 upgraded its profit target for the second time in just three months on Thursday, saying it had seen “encouraging” summer bookings.

But shares, which originally rose earlier in the morning, closed down 0.4%.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Segro, up 27.4p to 799.2p, Haleon, up 9.95p to 353.55p, Beazley, up 14.5p to 593p, Smith & Nephew, up 23p to 1,246p, and Croda International, up 128p to 7,018p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were DS Smith, down 8.6p to 317.7p, Antofagasta, down 40.5p to 1,574p, Smurfit Kappa, down 74p to 2,968p, Mondi, down 28p to 1,281p, and Persimmon, down 24p to 1,249p.

