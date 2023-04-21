British banks to give first financial updates since global banking crisis fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British banks to give first financial updates since global banking crisis fears

By Press Association
Britain’s biggest banks are preparing to give the first peek into their balance sheets since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse sent shockwaves across the banking industry (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Britain's biggest banks are preparing to give the first peek into their balance sheets since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse sent shockwaves across the banking industry (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Britain’s biggest banks are preparing to give the first peek into their balance sheets since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse sent shockwaves across the banking industry.

Barclays and NatWest will be among the lending giants unveiling financial results from the first three months of the year.

It follows a period of turmoil for the sector after “bank runs”, meaning a flurry of customers withdrawing money, led to the failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the US last month.

It was followed by the collapse Credit Suisse, Switzerland’s second biggest bank and deemed “too big to fail”, prompting fears of a global banking crisis.

However, the Bank of England and the Government have made assurances that Britain’s banking sector is “resilient”.

Experts pointed out that UK banks are bound by stricter post-2008 regulations than in the US, which ensure they are well-capitalised and have strong liquidity – meaning assets can more easily be converted into cash.

Gary Greenwood, an equity research analyst for Shore Capital Markets, said he thinks claims of a new global banking crisis were “overdone”, as the failed banks had “specific issues that led to to their demise”.

He added: “Even so, what we have learned from recent events is that, despite significant regulatory tightening since the global financial crisis, some banks remain vulnerable to collapse if confidence in the strength of their balance sheets comes into question.”

Barclays is expected to reveal a profit before tax of £2.2 billion for the first quarter, unveiled on Thursday, which is broadly in line with the same period last year.

It follows the bank posting profits of £7 billion over 2022, a fall of 14% as it set aside £1.2 billion to cover expected loan losses as interest rates creep higher.

Investors will looking out for signs that lending growth has slowed amid a weakening UK housing market, which could have lessened demand for mortgages.

They could also be watching for evidence that savers are switching accounts to seek better savings rates, or withdrawing more cash to fund higher living costs.

“It is possible that deposit balances may moderate for some banks as customers draw down on cash resources to cover higher costs and any shortfall in income”, Mr Greenwood said.

Barclays financials
Barclays is expected to reveal first quarter profits of £2.2 billion on Thursday (Mike Egerton/PA)

NatWest Group will be closely watched for the same reasons when it posts its first quarter results on Friday.

The British lender is expected to reveal a pre-tax profit of £1.6 billion for the first quarter, a significant jump from the £1.2 billion posted the same time year.

Russ Mould and Danni Hewson, analysts for AJ Bell, agreed that shareholders will be scouting the results for signs of any changes to deposit behaviour – either people withdrawing cash, or putting more in if they are “fleeing smaller lenders”.

They will also be watching out for a “slowdown in loan growth, pressure on net interest margins, or increased bad loans either because of the US banking debacle or a slowdown in the UK economy.”

Meanwhile, both banks are due to hold their annual general meetings (AGMs) in the coming weeks, where they could come under pressure from shareholders over issues including executive pay and their climate policies.

NatWest shareholders will be voting on the company’s annual remuneration report, which saw chief executive Dame Alison Rose receive a pay packet of £5.25 million last year after annual bonuses for bosses returned.

Shareholder advisory firm Glass Lewis has recommended shareholders vote in favour of the pay report.

