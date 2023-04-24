‘No point’ engaging with CBI after membership exodus, Chancellor says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘No point’ engaging with CBI after membership exodus, Chancellor says

By Press Association
Jeremy Hunt said that the Government wanted to engage with businesses (James Manning/PA)
Jeremy Hunt said that the Government wanted to engage with businesses (James Manning/PA)

There is “no point” engaging with the Confederation of British Industry after dozens of its members deserted the trade body, the Chancellor has said.

Speaking to reporters, Jeremy Hunt said it is “incredibly important” to engage with a body that represents British business.

But he questioned whether it makes sense to speak to the CBI after it lost so many members due to a series of sexual misconduct and rape allegations against members of its staff.

“There’s no point engaging with the CBI when their own members have deserted them in droves,” Mr Hunt said.

“So we want to engage with a body that sticks up for business. It is incredibly important for me when I’m constructing budgets to have someone I can turn to who speaks for British business.”

On Friday dozens of the most high-profile members of the CBI said they were suspending or cancelling their membership of the influential lobby group.

It came after a second allegation of rape was reported by the Guardian newspaper on Friday morning.

The CBI – which had already fired its director general who was the subject of some allegations, although not the alleged rapes – suspended all of its policy and membership activities.

Mr Hunt said: “We’re obviously very concerned about the allegations of what’s happened at the CBI … very, very serious.

“But we would like to be able to engage with business through a representative body when we can, but we’re not stopping.”

On Sunday a new group, BizUK, was announced after it contacted chief executives to ask if they would be interested in a new short-term group which could represent their interests to Government.

BizUK does not yet have any members, it is early days, but its founder Nick Faith told the PA news agency he hopes to have between 50 and 60 organisations within the next four to six weeks.

A batch of letters inviting chief executives to join was sent out on Friday with the remainder set to be distributed in the early part of this week.

There has already been significant interest from some well-known brands, he added.

It comes after the trade body last week mothballed key parts of its operations following a series of allegations of sexual misconduct and rape by members of its staff.

“I think the CBI exists to act as a collective voice of industry with Government and other political parties, and if those ties have been cut with those parties you have to question what the point of continued membership of the organisation is, especially with an election 12-16 months away,” Mr Faith told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Monday.

“And that’s why we’re establishing BizUK, because there is a clear gap for a collective independent voice to be able to make the case for mid-sized and larger businesses with political parties of all colour in a period which is hugely important over the next 12 months.”

Mr Faith said on Sunday that he and the consultancy he runs, WPI Strategy, have been holding meetings with Government and opposition parties and would form BizUK.

“To be clear from the outset, we are not looking to replace the CBI,” he said in a statement.

“It is not a trade body or a rolling membership body. Instead BizUK will be a temporary, time-limited initiative, focused on helping businesses communicate new thinking ahead of the next general election.”

