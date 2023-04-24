European stocks dip during ‘lacklustre’ trading session

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
European stocks dip during ‘lacklustre’ trading session

By Press Association
Canary Wharf (John Walton/PA)
Canary Wharf (John Walton/PA)

London stocks closed a touch lower following a “lacklustre” session across Europe.

Traders and investors appeared cautious ahead of another key week for economic data, with UK borrowing data among figures still to be published.

Meanwhile, US GDP figures later this week could also help frame the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy going forward.

The FTSE 100 moved 0.02%, or 1.93 points, lower to finish at 7,912.2.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said: “It’s been a fairly lacklustre start to equity markets trading this week, as we head towards another positive month for European equities.

“The FTSE 100 has chopped in and out of negative territory for most of the day with basic resources and telecoms providing the main drag, while energy has pulled the index off its intraday lows.”

The French markets were more positive for much of the session, with LVMH helping to drive the CAC 40 to a new record high before it slipped late in the day.

Mr Hewson said: “The French luxury firm set another notable benchmark today, becoming the first ever European company to reach a 500 billion dollar market cap as it continued to build on its gains from last week.”

The Dax fell by 0.11% and the Cac 40 decreased by 0.04% at the close.

Across the Atlantic, the main US markets opened flat amid the broader caution, although Coca-Cola shares jumped to their highest levels this year after its first quarter figures surpassed expectations.

Meanwhile, sterling nudged higher during a tetchy session for the currency markets.

The pound was up 0.15% to 1.246 US dollars and fell by 0.16% to 1.129 euros at market close in London.

In company news, shares in online retailer THG made further gains after it confirmed it has drafted in a new director as talks rumble on regarding a potential private equity takeover.

Sue Farr will join as a new senior independent director. The appointment comes a week after the MyProtein owner received a takeover approach from US buyout firm Apollo.

Shares in THG climbed by 8.8p to 98p on Monday.

Elsewhere, takeover fever continued in London as Medica became the latest firm to agree a private equity buyout.

The UK-listed radiology services business saw shares surge after it agreed a takeover by Swedish firm IK Investment Partners for 212p per share, valuing the group at £269 million.

Shares were up 54p at 214p at the close of trading.

London-listed miner South32 saw shares drop after it cut its annual production guidance for some operations after setbacks in the third quarter.

The Australia-based firm said poor weather and other disruptions impacted supply. Shares fell 12.5p to 224p.

The price of oil climbed back from their lowest levels for the month after increased concerns over lower demand in China and weaker global growth.

Brent crude oil increased by 1.08% to 82.54 US dollars per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Dowlais Group, up 7.04p at 129.26p, Abrdn, up 3.9p at 206.2p, Airtel Africa, up 1.7p at 110.3p, JD Sports, up 2.35p at 167.65p, and British Land, up 4.7p at 388.8p.

The biggest fallers of the session were Ocado Group, down 11p at 505.8p, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, down 11.8p at 632.8p, Fresnillo, down 12.2p at 748.8p, Anglo American, down 40.5p at 2,512p, and BT, down 2.25p at 153.35p.

