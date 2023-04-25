Grocery price inflation dips but ‘too soon to call the peak’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Grocery price inflation dips but ‘too soon to call the peak’

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

Grocery price inflation dipped slightly in April – but consumers are still paying 17.3% more than this time last year, figures show.

Kantar warned that the fall from last month’s 17.5% only meant that prices were not increasing as quickly after 10 months of double-digit growth.

As consumers continued to find ways to manage their household budgets, own label sales were up 13.5% year on year, with the very cheapest value lines soaring by 46%.

However stretched finances still allowed for a record-breaking Easter, with 38 million chocolate eggs and treats bought in the run-up to Easter Sunday – five million more than last year – and hot cross bun sales up 5% on last year.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said: “The latest drop in grocery price inflation will be welcome news for shoppers but it’s too early to call the top.

“We’ve been here before when the rate fell at the end of 2022, only for it to rise again over the first quarter of this year.

“It’s important to remember, of course, that falling grocery inflation doesn’t mean lower prices, it just means prices aren’t increasing as quickly.”

Aldi reached beyond a 10% share of the market for the first time this month, hitting 10.1%, while Lidl also hit a new record share of 7.6%.

Lidl was the fastest growing grocer with sales increasing by 25.1%, while Aldi was just behind on 25%.

Mr McKevitt said shoppers were likely to be looking ahead to the three bank holidays in May, including for the Coronation, which could impact grocery sales.

“During the week of the Platinum Jubilee last year they were £87 million higher than the average in 2022,” he said.

“We’ll be keeping a close eye on the data in the weeks to come to see if we get the same effect this time around, including how many of us indulge in a Coronation Quiche. Only half of British households bought a quiche over the past year so it might not be for everyone.”

Asda led the grocers with sales up 8.8% year on year in the 12 weeks to April 16, followed by Sainsbury’s on 8.7% and Tesco at 8%.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Officers were seen in the Hutcheon Street area after the window of a coach was smashed. Image: supplied.
Fan’s coach window smashed following Dons win against Rangers
2
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0042265. Karla Sinclair. For food and drink story on the opening of new street food trailer The Food Truck, which sells well-loved beach classics. Business partners Emma Main (without glasses) and Gaynor Campbell (with glasses) are pictured. April 20th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Keith couple launch Forres food truck serving classic beach grub
3
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A pair vandalised toilets and threatened staff after asking to use a hotel toilet Picture shows; Mercure Inverness. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Men smashed hotel mirror and threatened to ‘knock out’ worker
4
Oil and gas workers at Aberdeen heliport.
‘Biggest offshore stoppage in a generation’: 1,300 North Sea workers launch strikes
5
6,000 cyclists hailing from 20 countries conquered the popular Highland race. Image: Paul Campbell.
Thousands of cyclists from 20 countries conquer Etape Loch Ness
6
Rural communities including Braemar will see a return to colder weather this week. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Wintry weather descends on rural communities as temperatures dip to -4C in Arctic blast
7
Martyn Anderson admitted he'd been drinking for 24-hours before crashing his Mitsubishi into a roundabout. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Offshore worker hit roundabout after divorce threat ‘pushed him’ into 24-hour drinking spree
8
A stream could waylay plans to create a new petrol station beside the AWPR at Stonehaven.
Stonehaven petrol station in doubt over stream, plans for Peterhead whisky shop and Union…
9
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
10
Inverness Sheriff Court
Workmen left their vans and fought with pedestrians who swore at them

More from Press and Journal

crash Thurso
Emergency services called to crash near Thurso
To go with story by Ryan Duff. Unite?s 1300 striking oil workers ?disenchanted? with the sector Picture shows; Unite the Union takes offshore strike action to Bilfinger's offices in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Ryan Duff/DCT Media Date; Unknown
'Disenchanted' North Sea workers look ahead to further strikes
The Hermes players. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Culter could win McBookie Premier League on Tuesday - but…
Viewmill Bridge has been closed following a crash. Image: Jasperimage.
Damaged bridge near Elgin closed for 26 weeks
Cove manager Paul Hartley (L) and assistant Gordon Young at Gayfield. Image: SNS.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley says Arbroath win came at a cost for threadbare…
John Hughes led Caley Thistle to Scottish Cup glory in 2015, beating his old club Falkirk in the final.
John Hughes on breaking Highlanders hearts with Saturday's Hampden opponents Falkirk, and then leading…
Rhemat's passport photo from when she first came to the UK in 1966
Lindsay Razaq: Staying connected to our roots spurs us on for the future
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson the Premiership match with Rangers at Pittodrie. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
Duncan Shearer: I've seen enough - give the Aberdeen job to Barry Robson
The northern end of Market Street, all the way up to Union Street, is inside the LEZ. Image: Kami Thomson/Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
Revealed: How Aberdeen Low Emission Zone could look in 12 images
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0042233. Callum Law. Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Full time result - Buckie 0 Brechin 2 Trophy and bubbly time for Brechin! Kevin McHattie celebrates Brechin winning the Highland League title. April 22nd 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Kevin McHattie on journey from early retirement thoughts to Highland League title with Brechin…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented