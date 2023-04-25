Santander warns over stalling mortgage market and weaker consumer spending

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Santander warns over stalling mortgage market and weaker consumer spending

By Press Association
Santander UK has recorded a jump in its profits and income despite warning over a weaker housing market and inflation continuing to hit householders who face ‘difficult decisions’ in the months ahead (Mike Egerton/PA)
Santander UK has recorded a jump in its profits and income despite warning over a weaker housing market and inflation continuing to hit householders who face "difficult decisions" in the months ahead.

Santander UK has recorded a jump in its profits and income despite warning over a weaker housing market and inflation continuing to hit householders who face “difficult decisions” in the months ahead.

The bank made a pre-tax profit of £547 million in the first quarter of the year, up 11% from the £495 million made last year.

It also saw its total operating income increase by 11% to total £1.3 billion, which was largely driven by higher interest rates, the lender said.

But the bank flagged a decline in mortgage applications by 37% across the UK, and its mortgage balances reduced by more than £4 billion, amid a slowdown in the wider housing market.

House prices are likely to fall back by 10% this year, returning to 2021 levels, Santander predicted.

It also set aside £61 million in credit impairment charges, £9 million more than the previous year, due to the weaker UK economic environment, it revealed.

The charges cover expected losses for the bank if people cannot repay their loans.

Furthermore, Santander saw a decline in customer deposits across current accounts, savings and business banking accounts by around £5 billion, as savers hunted for the best rates on the market.

Santander UK chief executive Mike Regnier said the outlook for the rest of the year remains uncertain and households are likely to remain under pressure.

He said: “We have delivered a good set of results against a backdrop of turbulence in the global financial sector and ongoing challenges for the UK economy.

“We agree with the Bank of England that the regulatory regime means that UK banks are well-positioned to navigate such difficulties.

“Following rises in the base rate, we have seen the most competitive ISA period for several years and a further slowdown in the mortgage market.

“In this environment we continue to offer market-leading savings products and a broad range of mortgages.

“The economic outlook for 2023 remains uncertain with inflation predicted to remain above the 2% target, meaning many households and businesses will continue to face difficult decisions in the months ahead.”

The bank’s economists forecast economic scenarios for the years ahead, for economic growth, house prices, interest rates and unemployment.

Based on its worst-case scenario, where inflation remains persistently above the Bank of England’s 2% target, interest rates could peak at 6% this year, “further adding to the cost of living crisis and reducing consumer demand”.

