Banks apologise to customers following disruption to services on Tuesday

First Direct and HSBC UK have apologised after disruption to their services on Tuesday morning.

First Direct, which is a division of HSBC UK Bank, had issues with its online and mobile banking from 7am, with these services recovering from 10am.

HSBC UK said on its Twitter account that there had been some disruption to its telephone banking services on Tuesday morning but these were now working as normal.

Our Online and Mobile Banking services are recovering. You should be able to use the services as normal. Thank you for your patience and we’re sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused. — first direct (@firstdirect) April 25, 2023

A spokesperson for First Direct said: “Customers should now be able to access mobile and online banking as usual following a partial disruption this morning.

“We’re really sorry for the inconvenience, and appreciate their patience as our teams continue to work behind the scenes to ensure a full recovery.”

One Twitter user reacted to First Direct’s issues by posting: “On payday of all days.”

Service update: Telephone Banking service is working as normal following some disruption this morning. We’re sorry if you had trouble when contacting us earlier, and we really appreciate your patience. You can continue to bank via Mobile and Online Banking or reach us via Chat. — HSBC UK (@HSBC_UK) April 25, 2023

Some customers contacting HSBC UK by telephone on Tuesday morning would have experienced higher than normal call wait times due to technical issues the bank was experiencing.

The issues for HSBC UK were resolved shortly after 10am.

HSBC UK’s service update, which it posted on Twitter, said: “Telephone banking service is working as normal following some disruption this morning.

“We’re sorry if you had trouble when contacting us earlier, and we really appreciate your patience.”