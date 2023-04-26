Persimmon sees ongoing recovery in homebuyer demand

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Housebuilder Persimmon has said demand from homebuyers has continued to recover throughout the first quarter and into April, but revealed there was little respite from soaring build costs.

The Charles Church group said recent weeks had seen “some signs of encouragement”, with rising numbers of visitors to its sales sites, more normal levels of cancellations and sales rates steadily improving.

It said if sales continue to rebound, it hopes to deliver build completions towards the top end of its expected range of 8,000 to 9,000 completions, helping shares lift 4% in morning trading on Wednesday.

This would still be a steep fall from the 15,000 homes it released onto the market last year, as the sector has had to retrench amid a changing property market.

The firm said also build cost inflation had remained at around 8% to 9%, with “limited signs of easing in the short term”.

House prices have been falling as potential buyers deal with the soaring cost of living and spiking interest rates which make it more expensive for them to borrow money.

But a recent easing back of mortgage rates after soaring in the wake of last autumn’s mini-Budget market turmoil has helped prices begin to edge back up.

The latest figures from Halifax showed the average UK house price increased by 0.8% month on month in March.

However, the data showed the annual rate of house price growth slowed to 1.6% – its weakest level in more than three years.

Persimmon said its sales prices remained firm in the three months to March, up 10% year on year and 4% higher than in the previous quarter.

It is continuing to offer incentives, running at around 3% on average.

Persimmon said: “While the outlook remains uncertain, we are encouraged by the level of visitors to our sites and the normalisation of cancellation rates, which resulted in a steady improvement in sales rates across the period which has continued in early April.

“These early signs of increasing customer confidence are particularly evident in demand for our three, four and five-bed homes.”

But it added: “While interest remains good for all our homes, sales to first-time buyers remain more challenging, reflecting stretched affordability and reduced mortgage availability at higher loan-to-values, particularly in regions with higher house prices.”