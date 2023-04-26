Pharma firms drop as FTSE 100 declines again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Pharma firms drop as FTSE 100 declines again

By Press Association
Pharmaceutical firm GSK was among firms to drop in share value on Wednesday (GSK/PA)
Pharmaceutical firm GSK was among firms to drop in share value on Wednesday (GSK/PA)

London’s top index suffered a third consecutive decline on Wednesday after a mixed bag of earnings updates by major firms.

Pharmaceutical firms were among those to drop after investors appeared slightly disappointed with GSK, as the drugs giant posted a decline in earnings for the first quarter.

Nevertheless, London’s housebuilders and banking firms had more positive sessions.

The FTSE 100 moved 0.49%, or 38.49 points, lower to finish at 7,852.64.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: “Steep losses for pharma stocks in London ahead of AstraZeneca’s earnings tomorrow have kept the FTSE 100 in the red, despite a rise for housebuilders.

“Persimmon’s update this morning pointed towards a cautious recovery in activity, though the big worry is that the ongoing battle with inflation will force the Bank of England into more hikes than previously expected.”

Across the Channel, European banking stocks had a weaker showing as recent concerns over outlook continued.

Meanwhile, profit-taking in the luxury sector after recent gains for LVMH also dragged the French markets significantly lower.

The Dax fell by 0.48% and the Cac 40 decreased by 0.86% at the close.

Stateside, the Dow Jones swung lower after the opening bell as the sharp sell-off in banking firm First Republic caused concern.

Meanwhile, weakness in the dollar helped the pound to rally back while the euro struck a one-year-high.

The pound was up 0.61% to 1.248 US dollars and fell by 0.07% to 1.129 euros at market close in London.

Persimmon profits
Persimmon shares increased on Wednesday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

In company news, housebuilder Persimmon was among the day’s top performers despite a slump in new house completions.

Investor sentiment improved as the group highlighted some signs of encouragement, with visitor numbers up recently and cancellation levels starting to normalise despite increases to interest rates.

Shares in the group rose by 60.5p to 1,296.5p, as rivals such as Taylor Wimpey and Barratt also gained ground.

Durex and Nurofen maker Reckitt saw shares slip from a seven-month high despite revealing a broadly robust performance.

The consumer firm saw its revenues grow by nearly 8% to £3.9 billion in the first quarter of the year, compared to the same period in 2022 amid price increases.

Shares were down 224p at 6,276p as it also appointed company insider Kris Licht as its next chief executive.

Shares at Rank Group lifted after the Grosvenor casino operator’s investors welcomed reports that physical casino venues will see restrictions loosened, with smaller revenues to be allowed 80 gambling machines up from 20.

The Government is set to unveil new gambling regulations on Thursday which would hand tougher curbs to online casinos. Rank shares improved by 7.9p to 85.2p during the session as a result.

The price of oil dipped as recent concerns over the global economic outlook wiped out gains from recent weeks.

Brent crude oil decreased by 0.26% to 80.56 US dollars per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Persimmon, up 60.5p to 1,296.5p, Taylor Wimpey, up 4.5p to 125.6p, Vodafone, up 3p to 94.28p, Airtel Africa, up 3.4p to 114.7p, and Barratt Developments, up 14.3p to 495p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Spirax-Sarco, down 635p to 10,895p, GSK, down 58p to 1,442.5p, AstraZeneca, down 450p to 11,844p, Reckitt, down 224p to 6,276p, and CRH, down 132p to 3,890p

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Marelle Sturrock from Wick was found dead in a Glasgow property on Tuesday, April 25. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Woman found dead in Glasgow named locally as pregnant Wick musical actress and teacher
2
Alan McCartney outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen teacher who slapped back of pupil’s head struck off
3
Waitrose is to open in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Waitrose to set up shop in Aberdeen this summer
4
Police taped off Marks & Spencer in Aberdeen.
Overnight break-in at M&S Aberdeen
5
Pharmaceutical firm GSK was among firms to drop in share value on Wednesday (GSK/PA)
Highland rapist locked up for more than six years
6
Pupils were celebrating their new school. Countesswells pupils (back L-R) Robbie Macdonald, Khalsa Alenzi, Emily Smith, Gerven Regis-McHardy (front L-R) Ellis Gemmel, Caitriona Ross, Logan Macdonald, Eddie Stewart, Oral MacLean. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Pupils celebrate official opening of new Countesswells School
7
Gordon Strachan at the unveiling ceremony of a statue to Sir Alex Ferguson at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Gothenburg Great Gordon Strachan rules out return to management
8
Barry Robson standing in front of Aberdeen badge at the club's Cormack Park training ground.
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen boast the best league form in Britain, so it’s time to…
9
To go with story by Emma Grady. court story Picture shows; Liam Norvil leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Danny McKay Date; 25/04/2023
Aberdeen dad-to-be told ex he ‘hopes she dies during childbirth’ after learning baby wouldn’t…

More from Press and Journal

Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
'Just get a move on': Cove Rangers chairman urges progress on Cove and Newtonhill…
Free Road Bridge on Isle of Skye. Image: VisitScotland.
VisitScotland launches online resources to help north and north-east businesses reach net zero
Loved ones of Marelle Sturrock have paid tribute to the talented and kind mum-to-be. Image: Facebook.
'The kindest soul': Tributes paid to Wick musical actress and teacher with 'voice of…
Lerwick Sheriff Court, King Erik Street, Shetland.
Inquiry to be held into death of fisherman off Shetland
Aberdeen Sheriff C Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Aberdeen lawyers slam plan to ditch not proven verdict
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Lois Gray needed an emergency operation after crashing her bike on a pothole-filled road. Picture shows; Lois Gray and the potholes on Mount Pleasant Road, between Thurso and Castletown.. Caithness. Supplied by Lois Gray Date; 31/07/2021
Survey shows improvement in the Highland road network - but more than one in…
Mark Ridgers celebrates after Caley Thistle's 2-1 Scottish Cup win against Kilmarnock. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Hampden calling again is a dream come true for Caley Thistle ace Mark Ridgers
The Bodyguard, starring Melody Thornton and Ayden Callaghan will be showing at Aberdeen's HMT. Supplied by Bodyguard production/APA.
Stage version of iconic film The Bodyguard headed for Aberdeen's His Majesty's Theatre
How successful would you be if you had to tackle some of the questions pupils have been asked in a National 5 exam?
Could you pass a Nat 5 school exam? Try our quiz...
Bird's-eye view of lounge of house on Marnan Road in Torphins, Banchory.
Striking family home in picturesque location for over £330,000

Editor's Picks

Most Commented