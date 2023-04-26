Funeral company Dignity was making ‘egregious’ margins, says bidder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Funeral company Dignity was making ‘egregious’ margins, says bidder

By Press Association
Funeral company Dignity was making 'egregious' margins, it has been claimed
Funeral company Dignity was making ‘egregious’ margins, it has been claimed (Alamy/PA)

Funeral company Dignity pushed the gains from its rapidly increasing prices to its shareholders and did not invest in improving its products, the man trying to take over the business has said.

Gary Channon, whose consortium made an offer for Dignity in January, said that well-meaning staff at the company’s branches started to refer customers to its competitors.

The 45% margins that the company was making were “egregious, and unnecessary and unsustainable”, Mr Channon told the PA news agency.

Despite some falls in recent years, the cost of a basic funeral has more than doubled from £1,835 in 2004 to £3,953 in 2022, according to data from Sunlife. That is not including extras such as flowers, hiring a venue, headstones and the like.

The overall cost of dying was about £9,200, according to the Sunlife data.

Mr Channon, who was Dignity’s chief executive between April 2021 and May 2022, said that people are not keen to shop around when arranging a funeral for a loved one. These people are, naturally, in a vulnerable situation.

The extra money that Dignity was able to charge its customers did not go into investing in its business, Mr Channon said.

“It went to shareholders. At the heart of the strategy was a belief that you could raise prices faster than inflation, without investing in the proposition and you wouldn’t lose as much volume as you gained in value,” he said.

“People don’t know the price of a funeral. And they’re not in the mood to shop around when they’re in a moment of need.”

But yet some people did walk away from the business when it kept hiking prices.

When Dignity bought an independent funeral director it would often see declining business, but the higher price more than made up for this.

Between purchasing the business and today, the average number of funerals that each site performs has halved, Mr Channon said. “That’s how much damage has been done,” he added.

He said that under new ownership Dignity would continue with its current strategy, which has included reducing prices and offering cheaper direct cremations without a service at the crematorium.

Being in private hands would make it easier to make decisions that can benefit the company, he added.

Last Friday, the consortium of bidders for Dignity, including Mr Channon’s Phoenix Asset Management Partners, had acquired or had offers accepted for more than 75% of the voting shares in Dignity.

