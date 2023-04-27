Asda and EG Group merger would be deeply irresponsible, union says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Asda and EG Group merger would be deeply irresponsible, union says

By Press Association
A union representing workers at Asda has warned a potential merger of the supermarket with petrol forecourt business EG Group could risk jobs, food supplies and monopolise petrol stations across the UK (Steve Parsons/ PA)
A union representing workers at Asda has said a potential merger of the supermarket with EG Group’s UK petrol stations could risk jobs, food supplies and monopolise petrol stations across the UK.

The GMB Union wrote to Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch urging her to call in the competition regulator to investigate the possible multibillion pound deal.

According to reports, Asda and the UK division of EG Group, which have the same owners, could be combined in a bid to cut debts hampering the forecourt empire.

EG Group, one of the world’s biggest petrol station businesses, is due to refinance its £7 billion debt pile by 2025, at a time when interest rates have risen sharply.

Issa Brothers and their private equity backers at TDR Capital are believed to be pushing ahead with the plans to help them secure a better refinancing deal.

But nothing has been confirmed from either company, which both declined to comment on Thursday, or their owners.

GMB said allowing the merger to go ahead would be “deeply irresponsible” and risks posing a “potential threat to the critical and essential access to our food supply system, to fuel prices, and risks the jobs of over 100,000 employees”.

GMB represents retail and distribution workers across the “big four” supermarket chain, which hires more than 145,000 staff.

The concerns are that a merger could laden Asda with more debt, on top of the £4.7 billion net debt it reportedly already has.

The union likened the move to the demise of Debenhams, which fell into administration into 2019 having been saddled with some £1 billion in debt.

“Reckless financial engineering that risks these jobs must be subject to proper scrutiny and the owners held accountable for decisions which may impact this,” the letter read, signed by GMB’s national officer Nadine Houghton.

GMB said loading more debt on to one of the UK’s biggest supermarkets poses a risk to the nation’s food supply.

Merging the two businesses would result in an empire owning more than 700 petrol stations across the UK, which could create a monopoly and reduce competition on fuel prices, the union added.

“A ‘super retailer’ with such a heavy concentration of petrol forecourts could have a chilling effect on competition across the UK petrol market,” Ms Houghton said.

The union asks Ms Badenoch to ensure the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) investigates a deal, should it go ahead.

Meanwhile, the CMA is looking at Asda’s decision to buy the petrol forecourt chain owned by rival retailer Co-op in a £600 million deal.

The regulator said last month it was considering accepting the plan to ease concerns, even after warning the deal could result in “higher prices or less choice” for drivers and shoppers across 13 sites.

