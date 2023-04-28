Deutsche sweeps on Numis in £410m deal to strengthen City presence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Deutsche sweeps on Numis in £410m deal to strengthen City presence

By Press Association
The German banking giant said it would be able to offer better service to global UK-based customers following the deal. (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The German banking giant said it would be able to offer better service to global UK-based customers following the deal. (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Deutsche Bank hopes to set itself up as an even bigger player in the City of London as it agreed a £410 million deal for fellow investment bank Numis.

The two companies said that the 350p-per-share takeover would give Numis shareholders a nice payout, with the price 72% above Thursday’s closing price for the business.

Shares in Numis soared, although to 341p, below the offer price.

The deal would see Deutsche’s UK operations combine with those of its smaller rival, creating what it said would be “a leading force in UK investment banking”.

Numis’s clients would benefit from some of the services that Deutsche offers but its smaller rival does not, the company said.

Meanwhile Deutsche will benefit by being able to better serve UK clients with a global reach.

The Numis board backed the deal and directors said they would sell the 4.4% of Numis shares they own to Deutsche.

The business has also been given the thumbs up by the world’s richest Dane, Anders Holch Povlsen, who owns 22.8% of Numis, making him its biggest shareholder.

Mr Povlsen is also a major investor in Asos and is one of the biggest landowners in the UK.

Deutsche Bank’s head of corporate bank and investment bank Fabrizio Campelli said: “We have been evaluating how to accelerate the growth of our business in the UK and, as a leading UK franchise with a long history of successfully delivering superior client service and growth, Numis represents a compelling strategic fit.

“The combination enables us to realise greater revenue opportunities across our shared client base and to deepen our engagement with UK corporates.

“There is strong and complementary cultural alignment between Deutsche Bank and Numis that will propel the combined business to deliver exceptional client service, and we look forward to welcoming Numis management and employees to the Deutsche Bank Group.”

