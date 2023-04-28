Co-op Bank buoyed by interest rate rises amid takeover speculation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Co-op Bank buoyed by interest rate rises amid takeover speculation

By Press Association
The Co-operative Bank has reported a jump in income as it becomes the latest lender to be boosted by higher interest rates which have pushed up the cost of borrowing (Rui Vieira/ PA)
The Co-operative Bank has reported a jump in income as it becomes the latest lender to be boosted by higher interest rates which have pushed up the cost of borrowing (Rui Vieira/ PA)

The Co-operative Bank has reported a jump in income as the latest lender to be boosted by higher interest rates which have pushed up the cost of borrowing.

The company said its net interest income – the difference between what a bank charges for loans and pays for savings – surged by a fifth to £120 million, compared to £100 million the same time last year.

This was driven up by rising interest rates, with the Bank of England pushing up the base rate to 4.25% last month making it more expensive to borrow and more attractive to save.

Co-op Bank, which has about 2.5 million retail customers and says it is the UK’s leading ethical bank, primarily offers secured loans, meaning it is tied to a customer’s property and poses a lower risk to lenders.

It revealed just 0.14% of its mortgage accounts were more than three months in arrears in the first quarter.

Its quarterly pre-tax profit edged up slightly to £30.6 million, as the once-flailing bank became profitable two years ago after being rescued by a group of hedge funds in 2017.

The bank’s reputation was dented after its former chairman and Methodist minister Paul Flowers was caught up in a drugs and sex scandal, leading him to be banned from the financial services industry by the Financial Conduct Authority.

But chief executive Nick Slape, who has been at the helm since late 2020, has said the bank’s turnaround has gathered steam recently and it is progressing well.

Chief executive Nick Slape previously indicated Co-op Bank could become an attractive target for potential buyers after progressing with its turnaround plans (Co-op Bank/PA)

The first quarter results follow recent reports that Co-op Bank could be considering putting itself up for sale.

The bank declined to comment on the speculation, but Mr Slape has previously indicated his business could become an attractive target for potential buyers.

He told the Mail on Sunday last month: “It goes with progress. If the bank is progressing and performance is better, somebody might want to look at us.”

The bank made a bid for high street rival TSB in 2021, but the move did not lead anywhere as TSB was not looking for a sale.

It was also reportedly eyeing up a bid to buy Sainsbury’s Bank’s £650 million loan portfolio in February.

Mr Slape said on Friday: “I remain confident that the bank is well-positioned in the current uncertain macroeconomic environment, with surplus capital and liquidity and a low-risk simple balance sheet.”

It follows banking giants Barclays and NatWest Group reporting better-than-expected profits for the first quarter.

