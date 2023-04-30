Almost 4,600 hospitality firms close in year as energy bills rocket – figures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Almost 4,600 hospitality firms close in year as energy bills rocket – figures

By Press Association
Hospitality businesses have been closing at a rate of 12 per day (Liam McBurney/PA)
Hospitality businesses have been closing at a rate of 12 per day (Liam McBurney/PA)

More than 12 hospitality venues have shut each day in Britain over the past year amid the pressure of soaring energy costs, according to figures.

High inflation and the cost-of-living crisis have resulted in the closure of 4,593 licensed hospitality premises over the year to March, according to the latest hospitality market monitor from industry experts at CGA by NIQ and AlixPartners.

Nevertheless, the latest figures indicated a slight slowdown in closures in recent months amid stronger than expected consumer spending.

The new data showed that the number of hospitality venues has decreased by 4.3% since March 2022, representing 12.6 closures each day.

Prezzo job losses
Restaurant chain Prezzo has said it will close 46 loss-making sites (Ian West/PA)

Restaurants suffered a particularly damaging year, with the number of licensed restaurants shrinking by 7.8% over the year.

The data comes a week after Italian dining chain Prezzo revealed plans to shut 46 restaurants as a result of soaring energy and food costs, putting 810 jobs at risk.

Meanwhile, there was a 2.5% decline in high street pubs over the year.

Karl Chessell, CGA by NIQ’s director for hospitality operators and food, said: “Each of the 4,593 closures over the last 12 months represents a sad loss of jobs and the permanent withdrawal of a community asset.”

The overall figures showed that 756 venues shut in the first three months of 2023, although this represented a slowdown in the recent rate of closures. It was the equivalent to 8.4 closures each day.

Mr Chessell added: “It is at least encouraging that losses have slowed in the first few months of the year — a welcome indicator that demand for hospitality remains strong.

“However, the recent cut in Government support on energy bills, alongside a hike in minimum wage rates and the ongoing tax burden, now leaves thousands more fragile venues at risk of closure.”

Graeme Smith, AlixPartners’ managing director, said: “Tellingly, this latest study underlines the growing divide between larger and smaller operators, reflecting the varied ability to withstand the continued headwinds the sector faces.

“The closure rate of independent businesses – (which are) the life blood and entrepreneurial driving force of the sector – continues to vastly outstrip the better-funded corporates and the branded operators.

“It highlights the need for Government support to be extended, especially on energy costs, if small (often family-owned) businesses are to survive.”

On Friday, trade bodies representing pubs and hospitality businesses called for urgent Government intervention over energy costs and contracts.

The British Beer & Pub Association, UKHospitality and British Institute of Innkeeping wrote to Amanda Solloway, minister for energy consumers and affordability, to call for further support to prevent “thousands of job losses”.

A Government spokesperson: “We have faced a period of exceptional economic challenges, caused by the pandemic and Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

“Through this period, the Government has acted swiftly to provide businesses with an unprecedented package of support which, as of April, has saved them £5.9 billion on energy costs – amounting to over £30 million a day and enabling some to only pay around half of predicted wholesale energy costs.

“Global energy prices have fallen significantly and are now at their lowest level since before Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine. The new level of government support reflects this welcome fall in prices, but we will continue to stand by businesses, as we have done over the winter.”

