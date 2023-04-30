UK top listed firms targeted in biggest ethnicity pay gap push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK top listed firms targeted in biggest ethnicity pay gap push

By Press Association
The UK’s biggest listed companies are set to be pressed on how they are tackling ethnicity pay gaps in the largest shareholder push to-date (ShareAction/ PA)
The UK's biggest listed companies are set to be pressed on how they are tackling ethnicity pay gaps in the largest shareholder push to-date (ShareAction/ PA)

The UK’s biggest listed companies are set to be pressed on how they are tackling ethnicity pay gaps in the largest shareholder push to-date.

The pressure will build on companies gathering together shareholders at their annual general meetings (AGMs) this year.

ShareAction, a responsible investment charity representing shareholders, told the PA news agency it plans to quiz some 25 businesses on their ethnicity pay gap policies at their AGMs.

It will be most amount of questions ever put forward to companies, ShareAction said, with the likes of JD Wetherspoon, Domino’s, and Primark owner Associated British Foods coming under scrutiny.

Companies will be pushed to publicise details of the gap in pay between white and non-white workers, which unlike gender pay gap reporting for employers with more than 250 staff, is currently voluntary.

Pay gaps show the difference in the average take-home pay between one group compared to another, and do not mean that people are paid different amounts for doing the same job.

Compiling reports can help tackle racial inequality in the workplace and improve inclusion by holding employers to account, campaigners argue.

Kohinoor Choudhury, senior project officer for ShareAction’s “Good Works” campaign, told PA: “It is well established that there is a systemic problem in income inequality between minority workers and the wider workforce in many of the UK’s companies.

“Ethnic minority workers are far more likely to be in the lowest paid jobs, living in poverty and earning less than white British employees.

“Asking companies at their AGMs to collect and publish data on their ethnicity pay gap should deliver the transparency that will promote action and an end to the iniquity of differential pay by race that companies have turned a blind eye to for far too long.”

Ethnicity pay gaps report
Last month, Business In The Community, an organisation backed by the King, urged the Prime Minister to make ethnicity pay gap reporting mandatory rather than voluntary for firms with more than 250 employees (Kin Cheung/ PA)

Just 3% of the UK workforce is employed by companies that publish their ethnicity pay gap, according to Business In The Community (BITC), an organisation backed by the King.

Last month, BITC wrote letters to the Prime Minister and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, asking them to work together to make the reporting mandatory.

Meanwhile, some companies which already publicise the data, such as London Stock Exchange Group and Aviva, will be pushed to go further and break down ethnicity pay gaps by ethnicity, ShareAction said.

It follows a campaign launched by the charity after the murder of George Floyd in the US, sparking the international Black Lives Matter movement.

It initially targeted lower wage sectors in light of the cost of living crisis, but has expanded this year to include a broader range of employees.

Most companies targeted will be holding their AGMs next month.

