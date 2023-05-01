Eurovision fans predicted to spend £40m in Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Eurovision fans predicted to spend £40m in Liverpool

By Press Association
The Eurovision Song Contest could bring as much as £40 million in visitor spending to Liverpool, according to NatWest (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Eurovision Song Contest could bring as much as £40 million in visitor spending to Liverpool, according to NatWest (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Eurovision Song Contest could bring as much as £40 million in visitor spending to Liverpool, according to an economic forecast.

With the city in the final stages of preparation and thousands of visitors expected to enjoy the celebrations, NatWest predicts that Eurovision fans will spend at least £40 million over the course of the event.

The bank used Visit Britain domestic and overseas visitor spending data as part of its research to make the overall estimate.

NatWest estimates that overseas visitors are likely to spend in the region of £28 million, while visitors from the UK will spend around £12 million in the city on hotels, accommodation and entertainment.

Malcolm Buchanan, chairman of the North Regional Board at NatWest, said: “While the contest is coming to Liverpool because of awful global events, it is certain the city will put on a fantastic show that does the UK proud as custodians of Eurovision on behalf of Ukraine.

“We know that visitor economies across the North suffered greatly during the pandemic, so it is fantastic that the city will benefit from the increase in visitors and spending that an event like this brings.

“Hopefully, as well as acting as a short-term boost for business, the song contest will also be a catalyst for further long-term growth in the city’s economy.”

Janice Mears, head of business growth at Growth Platform – Liverpool City Region Growth Company, said: “The Eurovision Song Contest is such an exciting opportunity for the Liverpool City Region.

“Not only will people across the globe be watching this iconic event, but we also expect 100,000 extra visitors staying and enjoying our fantastic region, which of course means a huge boost in visitor spending.

“However, that isn’t the only benefit. Having such an iconic event here has enabled us to highlight to potential job seekers the significant role that hospitality plays in making sure visitors have an exceptional time here.

“That is why we have, with partners, been running a number of recruitment fairs across the region to fill current vacancies and to illustrate the exciting career opportunities available in the hospitality sector.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Aida Aura. Image: Wikkimedia Commons.
Port of Aberdeen: All you need to know ahead of the first cruise ship…
2
The incident involved a Flixbus and a flat-bed lorry. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Delays at Stonehaven as A92 still closed at Bridge of Muchalls 19 HOURS after…
3
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 14.10.2022 URN: CR0038896 Food and drink story on the reopening of Utopia Cafe in Inverness Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Doubt over future of popular Inverness cafe Utopia after owner announces he is stepping…
4
Donald Trump on the ground at Aberdeen Airport. Image: PA.
Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire visit sparks renewed calls for probe into finances
5
A row has broken out over CCTV in the garden of a home in the west end of Aberdeen
Aberdeen CCTV row as ‘decade-long’ war between west end neighbours reaches boiling point
5
6
David Smith was driving a blue Ford Transit van when he was stopped by police. Image: Shutterstock.
Worker whose van was ‘reeking of cannabis’ is disqualified from driving
7
The Montrose Playhouse opened in 2021, passionately supported by locals (Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson)
Len Ironside: Community-focused Montrose Playhouse is a great example of what Aberdeen’s Belmont cinema…
8
A memorable day for Siberia Bar. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
20 pictures from Siberia Bar & Hotel’s 2023 May Day celebrations in Aberdeen
9
Kilcluan House will be upgraded to meet modern living demands.
New purpose for Elgin offices, transformation of Georgian home and new home for coffee…
10
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Andrew Grant leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. . Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by David McPhee/DC Thomson Date; 28/04/2023
Driver caught slumped in hire van due to cocktail of drugs later caught drink-driving