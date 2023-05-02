HSBC reveals £1.2bn boost from SVB UK rescue deal as profits soar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
HSBC reveals £1.2bn boost from SVB UK rescue deal as profits soar

By Press Association
HSBC has reported soaring profits (Matt Crossick/PA)
HSBC has reported soaring profits (Matt Crossick/PA)

Banking giant HSBC has revealed profits more than tripled in the first three months of the year as it received a 1.5 billion US dollar (£1.2 billion) boost from its rescue takeover of collapsed Silicon Valley Bank's UK arm.

The group reported pre-tax profits soaring to 12.9 billion US dollars (£10.3 billion) for the three months to March 31, up from 4.1 billion US dollars (£3.4 billion) a year earlier.

Its results were boosted by gains from its acquisition of SVB UK last month, as well as the reversal of 2.1 billion US dollars (£1.7 billion) in write-downs linked to the planned sale of its French retail business to private equity, which is now at risk of falling through.

HSBC bought SVB UK on March 13 for a nominal £1 after SVB failed in the US, sparking fears of a global financial crisis.

Net Zero Delivery Summit – London
Noel Quinn is chief executive of HSBC (Yui Mok/PA)

Since then, Credit Suisse was also taken over in a rescue deal by Swiss rival UBS and troubles in the sector keep bubbling up.

On Monday, US regulators seized troubled First Republic Bank and sold all of its deposits and most of its assets to JPMorgan Chase Bank in a bid to head off further banking turmoil in the US.

San Francisco-based First Republic is the third mid-size bank to fail in two months.

But HSBC’s chief executive Noel Quinn dismissed fears that a global banking crisis is on the horizon and said he did not see any negative impact on the group from the failure of First Republic.

He added that there were “no nasty surprises” following its buyout of SVB UK.

It booked a £200 million write-off for what it said were “fair value adjustments” relating to the deal, but added this was expected and identified when it went through the SVB UK books during weekend talks with the Government and Bank of England, which helped orchestrate the rescue takeover.

It plans to change the name of SVB UK shortly but reiterated that it is not looking to cut any staff at the group or close its London office.

“We want to keep it with a separate identity,” Mr Quinn said.

The group’s shares lifted 5% in early trading on Monday as it also delivered its first dividend to shareholders since before the pandemic in 2019, as well as a share buy-back of up to two billion US dollars (£1.6 billion).

Mr Quinn said: “Our strong first quarter performance provides further evidence that our strategy is working.”

Revenue soared by 64% to 20.2 billion dollars (£16.2 billion) compared to the same period 12 months ago, with the company crediting the rise to higher net interest income due to rate rises across the globe.

But the figures also come amid intensifying pressure from its top shareholder to split the bank.

Chinese investor Ping An Asset Management, which owns an 8% stake in HSBC, has been in a long-running spat with the banking giant over calls for an Asia-headquartered spin-off.

The bank is holding its annual general meeting on May 5, where a vote will be put to shareholders over the restructuring proposals.

Mr Quinn said the bank and Ping An had a “difference of opinion” over the structure of the bank.

But he said they both “share a desire to improve the performance of the bank”.

Richard Hunter, head of markets at interactive investor, said: “HSBC may have found growth hard to come by over recent years but its sheer scale and financial strength sets it apart in times of turmoil, as recently witnessed in the banking sector.”

He added: “There is an unwelcome distraction coming from shareholder noises which are suggesting an isolation of the Asian business to unlock further value. However, this remains contrary to HSBC’s tradition of globally interconnected banking and one which it fully intends to continue to resist.”

