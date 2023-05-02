Calls for ‘loophole’ to be closed as BP profits are £500m ahead of expectations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Calls for ‘loophole’ to be closed as BP profits are £500m ahead of expectations

By Press Association
Opposition parties have renewed their calls for the Government to close a “loophole” in its windfall tax on energy giants after BP said it made more than half-a-billion pounds more than expected in just three months (PA)
Opposition parties have renewed their calls for the Government to close a “loophole” in its windfall tax on energy giants after BP said it made more than half-a-billion pounds more than expected in just three months (PA)

Opposition parties have renewed their calls for the Government to close a “loophole” in its windfall tax on energy giants after BP said it made more than half-a-billion pounds more than expected in just three months.

The oil giant said it made just under five billion US dollars (£4 billion) in underlying replacement cost profit between January and March, citing a strong performance in its oil trading business.

“These enormous profits are the unearned, unexpected windfalls of war,” said Labour shadow energy secretary Ed Miliband.

The profit is a reduction from last year – when the business rested on extremely high energy prices – but apart from that is the best result BP has reported in at least a decade.

The drop from last year is largely down to BP getting less money for the oil and gas it sold, although it was partly offset by an exceptional performance from its gas marketing division.

It is also around 700 million US dollars (£560 million) more than analysts who follow the oil major thought it would make.

BP boss Bernard Looney said: “This has been a quarter of strong performance and strategic delivery as we continue to focus on safe and reliable operations.”

But it has sparked renewed calls for the Government to ensure oil companies are hit with what Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called a “proper” windfall tax.

“It shows that these really huge profits are continuing. This isn’t the first but £4 billion pounds… that’s a huge amount of money,” he told BBC Breakfast.

“And it’s always worth bearing in mind that of course we want BP and others to make profits so they can invest.

“But these are profits they didn’t expect to make. These are profits over and above because the world price of energy is so high.”

Sir Keir said Labour wants to use an “effective” windfall tax to freeze council tax so money is passed on to people.

“This is a cost-of-living crisis. It’s about choices. Labour is choosing to use those excess profits, use a proper windfall tax and use that directly to help people with the bills that they’re struggling with,” he told BBC Breakfast.

Sir Keir said the Government’s windfall tax has a loophole that allows them to reduce the amount they pay if they invest in new oil and gas exploration in the UK.

“They’ve put a loophole in for that which means that the amount of money that is yielded from that tax is much reduced from what it could be,” he said.

The Government’s energy profits levy charges means companies are charged 75% on the profits they make in the North Sea.

A BP garage
BP said it expects oil prices to remain high after a recent decision by Opec+, a group of oil-producing countries, to restrict production in order to keep prices up (Greg Balfour Evans/Alamy/PA)

But for every pound they invest in their UK oil and gas business they can write down their tax by 91p.

The Government says this will encourage investment in the UK and protect the country’s energy security.

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said: “These eye-watering profits are a kick in the teeth for all those struggling to pay their energy bills.

“The Conservative Government has let oil and gas giants off the hook for billions of pounds while people and businesses struggle to pay for their gas and electricity.

“It shows just how out of touch they are; these Conservatives may as well be living on another planet.

“Ministers must finally put in place a proper windfall tax and use the money raised to cut people’s energy bills by £500.”

BP said it expects oil prices to remain high after a recent decision by Opec+, a group of oil-producing countries, to restrict production in order to keep prices up.

Demand from China will also serve to put upwards pressure on the cost of oil and liquid natural gas.

BP said it will return another 1.75 billion dollars (£1.4 billion) to shareholders by buying back shares.

But the company’s shares fell by 4.6%, making it the second-worst performing company on the FTSE 100 on Tuesday morning.

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor, said the drop happened as BP said it will only buy back four billion dollars of shares per year, at the lower end of its range.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Aida Aura. Image: Wikkimedia Commons.
Port of Aberdeen: All you need to know ahead of the first cruise ship…
2
The incident involved a Flixbus and a flat-bed lorry. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Delays at Stonehaven as A92 still closed at Bridge of Muchalls 19 HOURS after…
3
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 14.10.2022 URN: CR0038896 Food and drink story on the reopening of Utopia Cafe in Inverness Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Doubt over future of popular Inverness cafe Utopia after owner announces he is stepping…
4
Donald Trump on the ground at Aberdeen Airport. Image: PA.
Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire visit sparks renewed calls for probe into finances
5
A row has broken out over CCTV in the garden of a home in the west end of Aberdeen
Aberdeen CCTV row as ‘decade-long’ war between west end neighbours reaches boiling point
5
6
David Smith was driving a blue Ford Transit van when he was stopped by police. Image: Shutterstock.
Worker whose van was ‘reeking of cannabis’ is disqualified from driving
7
The Montrose Playhouse opened in 2021, passionately supported by locals (Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson)
Len Ironside: Community-focused Montrose Playhouse is a great example of what Aberdeen’s Belmont cinema…
8
A memorable day for Siberia Bar. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
20 pictures from Siberia Bar & Hotel’s 2023 May Day celebrations in Aberdeen
9
Kilcluan House will be upgraded to meet modern living demands.
New purpose for Elgin offices, transformation of Georgian home and new home for coffee…
10
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Andrew Grant leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. . Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by David McPhee/DC Thomson Date; 28/04/2023
Driver caught slumped in hire van due to cocktail of drugs later caught drink-driving